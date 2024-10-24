Meet Tinubu’s Newly Designated Ministers

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle has introduced a diverse group of experienced professionals and politicians into key ministerial roles.

Among the prominent appointees are:

Dr Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda

The Minister-designate for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction was born on August 8, 1968, in Plateau State.

Yilwatda, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Plateau State holds degrees in Electrical/Electronic Engineering.

Also he holds an advanced qualifications in Digital Systems Engineering from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi

Mohammed Dingyadi who was appointed as the Minister of Labour and Employment, brings his wealth of experience, having served as Minister of Police Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A 1978 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Dingyadi has a long political career representing Bodinga Federal Constituency and serving as Secretary to the Sokoto State Government.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is a seasoned diplomat and former beauty queen.

The widow of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca has held ambassadorial positions in Ghana and Spain.

She holds degrees in Law and a Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy from Alfonso X el Sabio University, Spain.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole

Jumoke Oduwole who was appointed Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, is an academic and former Adviser to President Buhari on Ease of Doing Business.

With a PhD from Stanford Law School in International Trade and Development, Dr Oduwole has a proven track record in driving economic reforms.

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata

The Minister-designate for Housing and Urban Development, is a seasoned politician from Kano State.

As a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ata holds a degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and has served multiple terms in the Kano legislature.

Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad

The newly appointed Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad is a renowned educationist and gender advocate.

Her extensive consultancy experience includes work on projects with British Council and PERL, with a focus on governance and policy planning.

These appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to leveraging expertise across various fields to address the challenges facing Nigeria.

