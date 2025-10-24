Meet Rear Admiral I. Abbas, The New Chief Of Naval Staff

President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen the national security architecture.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, General Olufemi Oluyede has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

Tinubu also appointed Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as the new Chief of Naval Staff, signalling a renewed drive towards bolstering Nigeria’s maritime security and safeguarding the country’s littoral zones.

Abbas, who succeeded Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, is a native of Tudun Maliki, Kano State.

READ ALSO:

Rear Admiral Abbas (NN/1739) is expected to intensify maritime security efforts and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial waters against piracy and illegal activities.

Abbas has a distinguished career in the Nigerian Navy, with extensive operational experience in oil-theft control, illegal bunkering mitigation and coastal security.

As Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command in Yenagoa, he pledged to intensify the fight against illegal oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes within the Niger Delta region.

Having previously served as Chief Staff Officer at the Central Naval Command, Abbas has steadily risen through the ranks and understands the challenges of Nigeria’s maritime domain firsthand.

Abbas also served as a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Heritage Centre, where he contributed to maritime strategy and policy studies.