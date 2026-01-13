Real Madrid have ushered in a new era with the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach, following the club’s decision to part ways with Xabi Alonso earlier this week.

Arbeloa, a former Madrid defender and long-serving youth coach at the club, steps into the role with a deep understanding of the institution’s culture and expectations.

Having spent years working within Real Madrid’s academy system, he is widely regarded as a coach who values discipline, tactical awareness and the promotion of young talent.

Since retiring, he has steadily built his coaching credentials, earning praise for his work with the club’s youth teams, where he focused on developing technically sound and mentally resilient players.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy believe Arbeloa’s familiarity with the club’s philosophy will help ensure continuity at a time of transition.

His promotion is also seen as a signal of the club’s commitment to integrating academy graduates into the first team, a strategy that has yielded positive results in recent seasons.

Speaking through club channels, Arbeloa expressed pride at being handed the responsibility, describing the role as “an honour and a challenge” he is ready to embrace.

He also pledged to work closely with the players to restore stability and maintain Madrid’s competitive edge across all competitions.

Arbeloa is expected to take charge immediately, with his first major test coming in the club’s upcoming league fixtures, where supporters will be keen to see how his ideas translate on the pitch.