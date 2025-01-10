Share

Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, a distinguished Nigerian-Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been officially named the new Alaafin of Oyo by Governor Seyi Makinde.

His appointment comes more than two years after the passing of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the historic Oyo Kingdom.

The 47-year-old Owoade is one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, the descendant of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, Oyo town in Oyo State, Nigeria.

As a result of his wealth of global experience, educational background, leadership qualities, sense of enterprise, conflict resolution skills, charisma, humility, and religious tolerance, the Oyo town and Yoruba race will benefit immensely from the tenure of Prince Akeem Owoade.

10 Key Facts About Prince Akeem Owoade, New Alaafin Of Oyo

Here are 10 key facts you need to know about the newly named Alaafin as he prepares to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

Royal Heritage

Prince Owoade was born in 1978 into the revered Owoade-Agunloye royal family in Oyo town, Oyo State, Nigeria.

He is a descendant of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade of Agure Compound. His lineage is steeped in royal tradition and history.

Educational Background

Prince Owoade attended Baptist High School, Saki, Oyo State and graduated in 1992.

Going forward, he pursued engineering, earning a National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, and The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Academic Achievements Abroad

After working briefly in Nigeria, Prince Owoade advanced his education in the United Kingdom (UK), earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Sunderland and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northumbria University.

Professional Certifications

In 2015, he earned a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, further enhancing his expertise in project management and organizational leadership.

Global Career Experience

Aside from his indigenous prominence, Prince Owoade has held notable positions, including Planning Engineer at Oil Reach Company in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and is currently a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, one of Canada’s largest utility providers.

Philanthropy and Leadership

Known for his philanthropic endeavours, Prince Owoade is committed to empowering communities and individuals.

Aside from his academic excellence, his passion for uplifting the underprivileged and fostering growth has earned him widespread respect.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

To add more feathers to his cap, Prince Owoade has an entrepreneurial spirit. Currently, he is the president of 100279 Manitoba Limited, a real estate investment and financial services company in Manitoba, Canada.

His business acumen reflects his commitment to innovation and development.

Dedication To Yoruba Culture

As the newly appointed Alaafin, Prince Owoade is expected to uphold and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people, a commitment he has demonstrated throughout his life.

Legacy Of Service

Prince Owoade’s father, Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, contributed significantly to agricultural development in the Oke-Ogun community through the Oyo North Agricultural Development Programme (ONADEP).

This legacy of service deeply influenced the choice of his son as the new Alaafin.

Vision For Oyo Kingdom

Prince Owoade’s reign is anticipated to bring peace, unity, and prosperity to the Oyo Kingdom.

His global experience, educational achievements, and leadership qualities position him to lead the kingdom into a new era of progress.

As the new Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Owoade’s coronation beacon, his reign is expected to bring development continuity and renewal, inspiring optimism for the future of the Oyo Kingdom and the Yoruba people at large.

