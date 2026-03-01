Meet Nigeria’s Rising Music Star, Vato

Chekwube Ochokwu, popularly known as Vato, is rated among Nigeria’s promising music artistes that will blaze the trail around the world with his unique talent in rap music.

Vato began his journey in the entertainment industry in 2017, not initially as a recording artiste, but as a Television presenter and producer.

To stamp his presence as a TV presenter back then, he created and hosted Vato’s Rap Battle (VRB), a competitive rap platform where music rappers went head-to-head in lyrical skill, rhymes, and performance.

VRB gained significant attention and made history by hosting the longest streaming freestyle battle in Nigeria.

At the event, Kevin Words emerged winner after delivering an incredible non-stop freestyle performance lasting 4 hours and 18 minutes.

The battle was streamed live to fans, with major Nigerian media houses such as Silverbird Television (STV), Channels Television, Galaxy Television, and HipTV present to cover the show.

The show also featured guest appearances from notable artistes including Dremo and DJ Switch.

After building a strong foundation behind the scenes, Ochokwu Chekwube knew it was officially time for talented Vato, the rapper to step into the music scene as a recording artiste. In 2022, he released of his debut single, ‘Free”.

Since then, he has collaborated with several Nigerian and UK-based artistes, expanding his sound and reach across both markets.

Starting the year 2026 on a strong note, Vato released his latest single, ‘Man in the Mirror”, which is currently gaining mainstream attention and further establishing him as a rising force in the competitive music industry.