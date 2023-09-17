Meet New Minister Of Youths, Bio Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, September 17, 2023, appointed Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim as the new Minister of Youths.

This development was communicated in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Ngelale noted that the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

However, here is all you need to know about the newly appointed Minister who would be in charge of the Ministry of Youths

Here are things you do not know about Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim:

The 37-year-old Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner.

She is a public servant and advocate of the United Nations Global Goals.

Ibrahim was the former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, former minister of Sports (Goodluck Jonathan), former transport Minister (Yar Adua), former member of Federal HoR, and former 2-term speaker of Kwara House of Assembly.

She was the National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (APC PYWF).

She held past roles as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State

Jamila had volunteered in the northeast region of Nigeria under The Presidential Committee on the NorthEast initiative. She supported vulnerable and internally displaced persons in the region and volunteered on the campaign trail for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the 2019 general election.

The ministerial nominee has won the Clean Nigeria Ambassador award for contributions in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector; the UN Peace Ambassador award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates; Distinguished honorary award for contributions to Education and SDGs supported by UNESCO Nigeria.

Jamila had represented Nigeria and Kwara State as a speaker on international platforms like the United Nations and the African Union.