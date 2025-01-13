Meet Lagos State’s First Female Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has elected Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as its new Speaker, marking a historic milestone as the first female to assume this exalted position in the history of the Lagos State Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that her appointment follows the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the longest-serving Speaker in Lagos’ legislative history.

Mojisola Meranda, born on August 16, 1980, in Lagos State, Nigeria has an impressive track record of public service and political achievements.

Before her appointment as Speaker, she served as Deputy Speaker, representing Apapa Constituency I since her election to the Assembly in 2015.

Educational Background

Meranda started her basic education at Randle Primary School between 1986-1992 after which she proceeded to Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School from 1992-1996 and Ansar-ud-Deen Secondary School (1996-1998) respectively for her secondary education.

READ ALSO:

She observed her tertiary education at the Lagos State University (LASU) where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration in 2013.

Professional Experience

Meranda boasts a diverse career across public administration and the private sector and served as the personal Assistant at the Office of the Surveyor General (2003-2007). Held the Procurement Manager with Cirrus Nigeria Limited between 2007 and 2008.

Progressing in her career, she was Senior Special Assistant for Intervention and Inter-Government Affairs, at Apapa Local Government from 2008 to 2011.

Also, between 2011 and 2014, she was the Supervisor for Health, Apapa Local Government and Head of Operations for Worthline International Services Limited from 2014 to 2015.

Political Career

Meranda started her political career from the Lagos state Assembly as an elected Member under the platform of the All Progressives Congress from 2015 to date.

She emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (2019-2023)

On Monday, January 13, 2024, Meranda became the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the impeachment of Rt. Honourable Mudashiru Obasa.

Notable Achievements

Meranda advocated for improved healthcare services as Supervisor for Health in Apapa Local Government.

She also spearheaded various community development projects during her legislative tenure.

Most importantly, she represented Apapa Constituency I with distinction across three legislative assemblies.

Personal Life And Interests

Meranda, a native of Lagos State, is married and enjoys reading and travelling in her leisure time. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in service, accountability, and fostering gender inclusion in governance.

Impact Of Her Appointment

Mojisola Meranda’s election as Speaker is a progressive step for female representation in Nigerian politics. As the first woman to hold this position in Lagos State, her leadership is expected to inspire greater inclusivity and legislative reforms.

Share

Please follow and like us: