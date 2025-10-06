Meet Imisi, The Winner Of BB Naija Season 10

Fast-growing Nigerian fashion designer and Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, on Sunday emerged the latest winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, garnering N150 million in prize money.

Born on the 24th of January 2002, Imisi hails from Oyo State, Nigeria, and attended the prestigious University of Ibadan, where she developed the confidence and creativity that shaped her strategy and actions in the house.

Before joining the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, the 23-year-old was a fashion designer and an actor who also freelances in the creative industry,

According to her bio in the BBNaija records, Imisi, a multi-talented Thespian who has been shaped by years of discipline, training and personal experiences, said she is an Aquarius, always bold, direct and empathetic.

During her time in the house, Imisi opened up about experiencing a painful personal loss in her past. She said the experience taught her emotional strength, self-love, and the importance of mental health awareness.

In several conversations, Imisi disclosed that she is not in a relationship, adding that she is currently focused on “Healing, purpose, and building a legacy” rather than pursuing romance.

Although in the house, she was really close to Kola, neither of them had come out to say they were dating or planning to have a relationship in the future

Imisi became a fan favourite due to her confidence, sense of humour, and emotional maturity. Viewers praised her ability to stay true to herself, mediate conflicts, and keep the house lively with her playful energy.

Her fan base, known as “Ijoba 606”, was among the most vocal and coordinated this season, playing a key role in her victory.

As evident during her time on the show, Imisi excels at building connections with others, reading the room and being herself.

She doesn’t try to pretend or look unnecessarily grand. Her hobbies include singing, dancing, gaming and watching movies.

From an unknown designer to a national sensation, Imisi’s rise through the show embodies determination and grace. Her triumph closes the decade-long run of Big Brother Naija on a high note, celebrating authenticity, resilience, and youth empowerment.