Meet Hottest Super Eagles WAGs

Behind every football star is a partner who adds a touch of glamour and support to their journey. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are no exception, with Nigeria’s biggest stars sharing their lives with remarkable women. In this article, Pulse Sports dives into the world of these stunning WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) who stand beside Nigeria’s football stars

Nima Benati

Nima Benati, is an accomplished Italian fashion photographer, influencer, and model, known for her vibrant and dynamic photography style. She is currently dating Super Eagles and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma (29). The 32-year-old has seen her best works graced the cover of prominent fashion magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair. She has over 810,000 followers on her Instagram page, and is one of the most followed Wags of Nigerian footballers.

Jayda Love

Love is the girlfriend of Super Eagle and Atalanta star, who is the reigning undisputed African player of the year – Ademola Lookman. While maintaining a low profile, her unwavering support for Lookman is evident. Jayda Love is an American IT specialist and an Alumni of the University of Oklahoma, having graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in Public relations and a minor in communications.

Yetunde Barnabas

Yetunde Barnabas, is a renowned Nigerian actress, movie producer, and former beauty queen, who is the wife of Super Eagles and Crvena Zvedza striker Peter Olayinka. Yetunde’s dynamic career and her supportive role as Olayinka’s partner make her a standout WAG. Yetunde initially gained recognition as the winner of The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja pageant in 2017 and was later crowned Miss Tourism Nigeria in 2019. She is best known for her role as “Miss Pepeiye” on Nigeria’s long-running sitcom, Papa Ajasco and Company, as well as several leading roles in the Yoruba movie industry.

Jelicia Westhoff

Jelicia Westhoff is a Dutch i n f l u e n c e r known to be the on-and-off girlfriend of Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Jelicia and Maduka Okoye had been dating for nearly four years, until the model decided to break up from the Super Eagles star in spectacular fashion last year. However, shortly after the beautiful influencer publicly denounced him on social media, she posted loved up photos with him and apologised for her outburst on social media. The pair have a son named Emiliano Isiah Okoye.

Ines Fontes

Ines Fontes is a Portuguese model and influencer known to be the girlfriend of Super Eagles and Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi. She is known to be a supportive and loving partner to the Nigeria international. Earlier in January this year, the couple celebrated their two-year relationship anniversary