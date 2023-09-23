Meet Fast Rising Afro Beat Star, Kaiye

Afro Beat rising star, David Ajakaiye better known as Kaiye by his teaming fans is a Nigerian star cum entrepreneur to look out for in the music industry.

Formerly known as Daviskil; Kaiye was born and raised in the picturesque Kukuruku hills of Edo State.

David’s journey into the world of music began within the sacred walls of the church choir, where his innate talent for singing and acting began to flourish. Kaiye possesses a unique ability to seamlessly blend singing, rapping, and acting into his stage performances, making him a sought-after talent.

His dynamic stage presence has led to invitations from various churches for stage acts and performances, a testament to his exceptional artistry.

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Kaiye is also an alumnus of São Paulo University in Brazil, demonstrating his commitment to both his education and his craft.

His journey from the hills of Edo to international stages is a testament to his dedication, talent, and unwavering pursuit of his dreams.