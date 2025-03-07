Meet 5 Nollywood Actresses Who Fought For Social Change

Share

Whether through their voices, platforms, or direct action, these Nollywood actresses have challenged societal norms and sparked important conversations. Here are five Nigerian female celebrities who have made significant impact in pushing for a better society.

Genevieve Nnaji

She is a veteran actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about gender equality and women’s rights in Nigeria.

This accomplished actress is one of the few celebrities who, with the use of their platforms, have spoken out against gender based violence and called for stronger laws to protect women from all sorts of abuse and sexual violence.

Speaking about how women can be better protected in an interview with UNICEF, she said, “Let girls grow up to become women and make a choice; get them to a point where they know who they are as human beings as women, and they can be able to fight for themselves in the face of abuse.”

In 2019, she produced and starred in ‘Lionheart,’ a film that explores issues such as gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nigeria. The film was Nigeria’s first-ever submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

Tonto Dikeh

Through her foundation, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been active in philanthropy, focusing on child welfare, domestic violence victims, and underprivileged women.

She launched her charity foundation on November 26, 2014, and has since been moving from place to place, helping underprivileged women and children from Nigeria to Ghana.

The charity tour kicked off in Ghana in December 2014 and since then expanded its reach, which even included a charity football match.

On January 1, 2015, Tonto Dikeh’s foundation also visited The Ijamido Children Orphanage Home in Ota Ogun State, where she offered 5 children full scholarships for four years.

Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw is not just an actress but a social justice advocate. She has been involved in multiple charity projects, fought against child abuse, and was a strong voice during the #EndSARS movement, calling for police reform and justice. She consistently uses her social media platforms to call out societal ills, clamouring for change.

Iyabo Ojo

We all know Iyabo Ojo as a stellar actress but have also seen her in the light of a vocal advocate for justice. She uses her voice and platforms for social change and justice.

Most recently, Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of social causes, particularly in the fight against sexual abuse and injustice. She played a crucial role in seeking justice for the late singer Mohbad, using her platform to demand accountability.

Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has used her platform to advocate for youth empowerment, education, and women’s rights. Through her films and social media presence, she consistently addresses social issues, including gender equality, domestic violence, and mental health awareness.

