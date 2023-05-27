Meet 30-year-old Itinerant Shoe Shine Who Plies His Trade In 10 States

You make a living from shining shoes for people and travelling across the country doing so, what part of the country are you from?

My name is Malam Bashar Ibrahim, I’m 30 years old and was born in Katsalle District of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State in Northwestern region.

How did you start your business?

I started this business at the age of 15 and I have spent many years in the business.

What motivated your entrance into the business?

I developed interest in this shoe shining business when I was around eight or 10 years old as a result of my relationship with some of my friends at Tsangaya Islamiyya School. Then I used to accompany them after we had our morning class reading and before the evening class. And from there, I began to develop interest in it. I started my own business with as little as N1, 000 from my savings.

As an itinerant shoe shiner, how many states have you travelled to plying your trade?

I am privileged to have travelled to over 10 Northern states in the course of my business as it is my only means of livelihood because I fend for my family and my personal needs from the proceeds I make from it.

Could you name some of these states and localities?

I was in Samunaka, Un- guwan Bawa, Fambeguwa, and Kawo in Kaduna State; Yan Taya and Yelwan Shandam in Jos State; Tudun Wada in Kebbi State, Awe in Nasarawa State, Lugbe, Premier Academy, Tifa Garage and Jabi in Abuja; Nasarawa in Gombe State, Albasu LGA, Mariri Yan Doya, and Dorayi all in Kano State. But I presently live in Nasarawa Jahun in Bauchi State.

Do you have a family?

Yes, of course, I have been married almost 12 years and I have two wives, blessed with five children; four boys and one girl and they are all in good health. As you know in Hausa tradition we that live mostly in the rural community or village marry at tender age.

What is your next plan?

Now, I’m planning and preparing to go to Lokoja in Niger State to continue from there. Are you not satisfied with your stay and what you earn presently in Bauchi State? No, at all, this has been my hobby, travelling from one place to another, because I love travelling to places. So my leaving Bauchi State is as a result of my interest in travelling and not that I’m not enjoying it or there is no business here.

How much do you make daily from your business?

Well, it depends, sometimes I make between N1, 000 and N1, 500 every day, however, when there is more business I earn more than that.

Do you have a bank account for your savings?

No, I don’t have a bank account for my savings, what I normally do is that whenever I get to any state or place, my first schedule is to identify my people and also identify one person like someone operating provision store or any person that I can trust with my savings who on demand will give my money to me without any delay or issue. But most of the times I normally ask my people to introduce me to some of the Adashe group, who are collecting money on daily deposit and join them, and I can easily get my money whenever the need arises.