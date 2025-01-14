Meek Mill Offers To Buy TikTok Amid Potential Ban By US Govt

Share

American singer and rapper, Meek Mill has offered to buy social media platform, TikTok amid the App’s potential ban in the United States (US).

New Telegraph recalled that the outgoing President, Joe Biden in April 2024, enacted a law mandating TikTok’s Chinese owner to either sell the platform or shut it down by January 19.

In December, TikTok appealed the law at the US Supreme Court shortly after Shou Zi Chew Chief Executive Officer (CEO) met with President-elect, Donald Trump.

READ ALSO:

Trump had revealed during a press conference that he had a “soft spot” for TikTok, adding that his administration would consider the app’s future and the possibility of a ban.

As ByteDance awaits the Supreme Court’s judgement to determine the fate of their app, Meek Mill has revealed his intention to buy the platform.

Taking to his verified X handle on Tuesday, Mill wrote, “Sell TikTok to me. If they cut off TikTok we going x and Fanbase.”

Share

Please follow and like us: