Meek Mill Distances Self From Diddy After Years Of Frienship

American singer and rapper, Meek Mill has distanced himself from his embattled colleague, Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

This followed a series of Diddy’s legal cases, indictments and sexual assault lawsuits making rounds on the Internet.

New Telegraph reports that a fan had bumped into Meek Mill in public and asked him for a shout-out in a viral video on Instagram.

Meek in the video made it clear that he’s no longer associating with Diddy by saying the “No Diddy” catchphrase.

Facing the camera, Meek Mill said: “You already know how we are playing out, this is real life. Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Mill in real life; don’t ever disrespect me, you heard?”

Over the years, Mill and Diddy have had several records together and even “stunted on ’em” in matching outfits at parties.

He has been the main celebrity brunt of Diddy jokes since February 2024, after the “Love: Off The Grid” album producer, Rodney Jones, explosive lawsuit suggested that the duo were boyfriends.

