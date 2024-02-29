Medlab West Africa, Pharmaconex Converge For Healthcare Innovation

Following its successful debut in 2023, Medlab West Africa, the region’s leading medical laboratory platform, will return to Lagos, Nigeria as a standalone event.

Co-located with the inaugural Pharmaconex West Africa, this powerful duo which promises to re-shape the healthcare landscape and accelerate innovation across West Africa is scheduled for April 22-24, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

The combined event offers unparalleled opportunities for industry professionals, thought leaders, and businesses to collaborate and drive positive change within the medical laboratory and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

Recent reports by the Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria revealed that no fewer than 10,697 medical laboratory scientists migrated abroad.

In 2023 alone, more than 4,504 medical laboratory scientists left the country, leaving the healthcare infrastructure severely fragile and in desperate need of innovation and personnel investment.

Responding to this demand, Medlab West Africa is emerging as a dedicated platform, amplifying its focus on the evolving needs of the medical laboratory sector. The event will boast a comprehensive programme featuring 3,500+ visitors and 150+ exhibitors from 30+ countries including Randox , Snibe, DCL, FUJIFILM, Erba, Mindray, Crown Health.

The gathering will continue to connect a diverse range of stake- holders, showcasing the latest advancements in laboratory technology, diagnostics, and research.

Medlab West Africa will also feature six high-level CPD-accredited conferences, to allow attendees to deepen their knowledge through targeted sessions led by renowned experts, covering critical topics like laboratory management & quality, hematology & blood transfusion, clinical microbiology & parasitology, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, anatomic pathology.

“The return of Medlab West Africa marks a significant step for- ward in our mission to empower the West African medical laboratory sector.

By fostering collaboration, career development, and knowledge exchange, we are contributing to strengthening the region’s health- care infrastructure, improving patient outcomes, and creating a vi- brant ecosystem where knowledge and expertise congregate,” said Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director of Medlab Series.

In addition, Pharmaconex West Africa, in association with CPHI Global will mark its West African debut bringing its decade-long expertise as a global brand to Nigeria and promises to connect over 2,000 pharmaceutical professionals with key decision-makers across the entire pharmaceutical value supply chain, from manufacturers and distributors to researchers and health- care providers.

Attendees at this maiden edition will have the opportunity to explore innovations in drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and supply chain management; and facilitate collaboration and business opportunities within the burgeoning West African pharmaceutical market.

Mostapha Khalil, Group Exhibition Director of Pharmaconex, also commented, “We are thrilled to bring Pharmaconex West Africa to Nigeria, offering a platform for collaboration and innovation within the region’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.

By connecting key stakeholders across the value chain, we aim to accelerate medicine discovery, development, and manufacturing, ultimately improving access to life-saving medication for all.” “

By co-locating with Medlab West Africa, we are creating a unique opportunity for stakeholders across the entire healthcare ecosystem to come together.

This will foster knowledge exchange and collaboration, and ultimately accelerate innovation that can benefit patients across West Africa,” he continued.

The co-location of Medlab West Africa and Pharmaconex West Afrca is set to create a unique synergy, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

This powerful combination will not only provide a holistic platform to address the challenges and opportunities facing the West African healthcare industry but will also offer a unique opportunity to shape the future of healthcare in West Africa by stimulating innovation and promoting regional knowledge exchange.