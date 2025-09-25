Mediterranean Diet Might Protect Dental Health –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United Kingdom has found that people who follow a Mediterranean diet appear more likely to have better gum health. Findings of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Periodontology’.

On the other hand, folks who chowed down on red meat and sugary treats tended to have more severe gum disease and higher levels of inflammation, researchers found. The Mediterranean diet emphasises a plant-rich eating pattern, focusing on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and olive oil as the primary fat source.

Fish and seafood are consumed regularly, while poultry, eggs, and dairy are eaten in moderation. Red and processed meats, along with sweets, are consumed infrequently.

This dietary pattern is associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases and includes lifestyle components like social eating. “Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation,” lead researcher Giuseppe Mainas, a postdoctoral researcher at King’s College London, said.