Mediterranean Diet, Exercise Might Slow Bone Loss –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in Spain has shown that a threeyear lifestyle intervention based on a reducedcalorie Mediterranean diet combined with physical activity helped mitigate age-related bone mineral density loss in older women with metabolic syndrome.

Results of the study titled ‘Mediterranean Diet, Physical Activity, and Bone Health in Older Adults,’ was published in JAMA Network Open. The study was conducted by researchers from the Universitat Rovira i Virgili and collaborators in the PREDIMED-Plus consortium.

Findings indicate that older women following this weight-loss intervention experienced protective effects at the lumbar spine compared with individuals advised to maintain an unrestricted Mediterranean diet.

Low bone mineral density, a major risk factor for osteoporotic fractures, presents a growing public health challenge amid rising obesity and an ageing global population.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

