Medipool Deal Can Undermine Nigeria’s Drug Safety, Rule Of Law –ACPN

When news broke that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH& SW) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medipool to run a centralised drug procurement system, many Nigerians hoped it would end medicine shortages and high prices. But inside community pharmacies and hospital dispensaries across the country, the reaction was different.

For the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), the Medipool MOU is not a reform — it is a flagrant violation of existing Acts of Parliament. In a statement issued by the National Chairman of ACPN, Ambrose Ezeh and the National Secretary of the association, (Mrs.) Omokhafe Ashore, the ACPN declared that no reform, however well-intentioned, can stand when it disregards the law. At the heart of the controversy lies the question of legal authority.

The ACPN argues that the Medipool arrangement breaches the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, which mandates open competitive bidding, transparency, prior budgetary appropriation, and issuance of a Certificate of No Objection before contract awards. By conferring exclusive procurement privileges on a private entity without clear evidence of competitive bidding, the MOU allegedly undermines Section 16 of the Act — the very foundation of public sector procurement integrity.

Beyond procurement rules, the ACPN insists that drug procurement is not an ordinary commercial activity. Under the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act and the Pharmacy Practice Act, only registered pharmacists are legally empowered to import, export, compound, dispense, sell, procure, and distribute medicines in Nigeria.

The statement emphasises that no other profession holds this statutory responsibility. Granting procurement dominance to a private company that is not a duly registered drug distributor, the ACPN argues, violates both the letter and spirit of pharmacy laws.

The association also cites the National Health Act (NHA), which empowers the National Council on Health to make binding pronouncements on health policy. In December 2023, the Council directed Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) to adopt the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) mechanism for medicine procurement.

According to ACPN, rather than strengthen DRF, the Medipool MOU risks entrenching unlawful procurement models. Ironically, the ACPN acknowledges that centralised purchasing, if lawfully structured, could improve medicine access.

Globally, pooled procurement has delivered cost savings and improved supply consistency. However, the group insists that such systems must operate within statutory frameworks, involve pharmacists at every stage, and prioritise local manufacturers to enhance medicine security. The ACPN’s support for the Drug Revolving Fund is rooted in history.

Properly structured, DRF ensures that proceeds from drug sales are reinvested into replenishing stock, promoting sustainability and minimising shortages. It encourages transparency, demand forecasting, and pharmacist-led quantification. In 2010, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, a memo authorised pharmacists to retain leadership in drug procurement processes, recognising the technical sensitivity of medicines despite the Public Procurement Act.

Yet, mismanagement has plagued DRF implementation. As of November 2023, FHIs reportedly owed suppliers over N30 billion. The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has identified the health sector as one of the most corruption-prone in the civil service, with several physician-CEOs of FHIs investigated or suspended over procurement breaches. For ACPN, these failures highlight not the weakness of DRF itself, but the danger of sidelining pharmacists in medicine management.

The flaws in the Medipool MOU, according to the statement, include lack of clear competitive bidding evidence, potential misuse of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, disregard for existing regulatory structures, and possible contravention of Section 27(5) of the PCN Act, which restricts private pharmacy facilities from operating public pharmacies within government institutions.

So what are pharmacists expected to do? The ACPN calls on pharmacists nationwide to remain vigilant, uphold ethical standards, and insist on compliance with extant laws. They are urged to advocate stakeholder engagement, demand transparency, and resist unlawful procurement arrangements that compromise patient safety.