Medicine: MDCN Increases UniAbuja Admission Quota From 75 To 200

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has approved an increase in the admission quota for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) from 75 to 200.

In a statement, the acting Director of Information and University Relations Dr Habib Yakoob said the announcement was made by the Registrar of the Council, Prof. Fatima Kyari, following a rigorous and objective re-accreditation exercise conducted at the university by a 17-member MDCN team.

Kyari commended the university’s efforts in improving its facilities while emphasising the need for further development in several critical areas.

She highlighted areas requiring attention, including the number and capacity of academic staff, pathology laboratories, transportation, and clinical skills support.

Mrs Kyari noted that the increase in quota was based on a resource-based carrying capacity model. “When we talk about quota, we are referring to the resource-based carrying capacity.”

