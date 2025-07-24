Medicine Dealers Raise The Alarm Over Hijack Of Wholesale Centre In Lagos

A brewing crisis in Lagos State’s pharmaceutical supply chain has taken centre stage, as more than 3,000 medicine marketers under the National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), Liberation Zone, Lagos Island, have raised the alarm over what they described as the hijack and monopolisation of the Co – ordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) by select nonpharmaceutical actors and corporate interests.

The CWC, located in Ijora Badia, Lagos, was originally conceived as a centralised, regulated hub to streamline drug distribution and curb the proliferation of counterfeit pharmaceuticals in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

However, stakeholders now alleged that the initiative has been compromised, taken over by private entities and shutting out the original contributors; many of whom were instrumental to its establishment.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chairman of NAPPMED Liberation Zone, Mr. Osita Nwajide, traced the origin of the project, revealing that over 920 members of the association collectively contributed funds; ranging from N100,000 to N1 million each; towards the acquisition of land and early development of the CWC over a decade ago. These efforts, he said, culminated in a cumulative investment of over N300 million.