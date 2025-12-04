Medication Overuse, Neglect Drive Global Headache Crisis

One of the most critical contributors to the global headache burden is medication-overuse — a condition in which excessive use of painkillers worsens existing headaches.

More than one fifth of global headache-related disability was linked to medication overuse. Lead author Andreas Kattem Husøy noted that this suggests “a large part of the global headache burden is preventable.” Headache disorders have reached alarming proportions worldwide, affecting nearly one in three people and posing a stub- born challenge to global public health.

A new analysis from the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study, published in ‘Lancet Neurology,’ shows that 2.9 billion people— almost a third of the world’s population— experienced headache disorders last year, making it the sixth leading cause of health loss globally. The misuse of both prescription and over-the-counter pain medications remains widespread, fueled by limited public awareness and inadequate clinical guidance. Researchers stress that millions of cases could be avoided simply through better education.

“Much headache-attributed burden could be averted or eliminated by avoiding overuse of medication… underscoring the importance of public education,” the authors concluded. Experts say tackling the persistent headache crisis requires coordinated action. Key strategies include strengthening primary healthcare services to improve diag- nosis and long-term management, training providers on responsible prescribing, and integrating headache education into public health campaigns.

Communities must also be empowered with knowledge on lifestyle triggers, safe medication use, and early warning signs of chronic headache disorders. With nearly three billion people affected and little progress made over decades, health leaders warn that ignoring headache disorders is no longer an option. A comprehensive, prevention-focused approach, they say, is essential to reducing one of the world’s most underestimated public health burdens.

Researchers warn that the burden has remained virtually unchanged for 30 years, signaling that the underlying drivers of headache disorders continue to be overlooked. Women are disproportionately affected, experiencing more than twice the headache-related health loss of men.

“Recognising this is essential for improving how we prevent and manage headache disorders worldwide,” said coauthor Yvonne Xu of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington.

A striking finding is that while tension-type headache is more common, migraine is responsible for nearly 90 per cent of all disability linked to headache disorders. In 2023 alone, migraine caused an estimated 40.9 million years lived with disability (YLDs), a rate significantly higher than that of tension-type headaches. The most affected regions include North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.