Medical Tourism: Stopping $2bn Wastage By Nigerian Leaders

Like a number of privileged Nigerians, who seek the best medicare outside Nigeria, former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, could have chosen to be treated in any of the best hospitals abroad as admonished owing to what she deemed the parlous state of the Aso Rock Clinic when she fell sick in 2017.

But she would have none of that. According to her, she insisted she be treated in Nigeria because there is an annual budget for the said clinic to take care of the first family, requesting that a call be put across to the clinic to ascertain if the x-ray machine was functional. Response?

No luck! She got a bigger shock on discovering the hospital had not a single syringe and consumables. Sparing a thought for commoners, the former First Lady wondered what would be the fate of Nigerians without deep pockets to seek medical care outside Nigeria. However,in a recent report by a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph), the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, his wife and son were said to have spent over 250 days abroad for medical treatment during the former Nigerian leader’s eight-year reign.

Over the years, stakeholders in the health sector have lamented how unfavourable working conditions, overstretched facilities, poor salaries have stymied the growth of the health sector; factors experts argue have fuelled brain drain in the sector and medical tourism. Corroborating the position of the said experts, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, had in the heat of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, posited that he never knew the level of rot in Nigeria’s health sector until COVID-19 struck.

Meanwhile, in 2018, a Lancet study of global health access and quality ranked Nigeria’s health system 142 out of 195 countries assessed. Also, quoting a new report on the health market in Nigeria, the Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, at a public function ,recently said 9,000 Nigerians seek medical care outside Nigeria every month with the majority of them going to India.

But going on medical tourism is not without its consequences. According to Nigeria’s former Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria loses $2 billion annually to medical tourism, even as the United States Agency for International Development(USAID) described health indicators in Nigeria as some of the worst in Africa.

Buhari spent more than his predecessors on health sector, – CMD LUTH

Despite the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH), Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, described it as one that marked the beginning of a turning point in Nigeria’s health sector. The COVID-19 experience, he said, actually helped Nigeria as a country, adding that medical tourism “goes beyond Nigerian leaders”. “Not many people can afford to go abroad.

Don’t forget that some of these leaders were going on medical tourism before they became leaders. That’s not the issue. The issue is, we need to make the best of what we have in Nigeria. You realize what happened during COVID-19. I hope we’ve learnt. Even when you’re a billionaire, you could not go out.The most important thing is to sort out ourselves first. When you’re talking about an emergency, it’s a matter of seconds.

The “next’ abroad…you need a minimum of six hours to get there. Can any emergency wait for six hours? I must tell you, the experience we had with COVID-19 actually helped us as a nation. And I sincerely hope that people will understand that. Let me give this background if you have not been told before. When COVID-19 came, before it got

to Nigeria, you would remember that the whole world thought once it got to Nigeria, it would be like armageddon. Let me tell you, by February 27, when the first case was established in Lagos and the Presidential Task Force was set up by this outgone Buhari administration, do you know what they did? They did not sit in Abuja.

They went across all nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” he told Sunday Telegraph. He added: “They came to my hospital (LUTH) three times. The first time, they were led by the Chairman of the task force, Mr Boss Mustapha. What they saw, they couldn’t believe it. They reported to the president.

Believe me, no administration since the beginning of this democracy has spent more money on health than this administration. My brother, that is a fact. We benefited in LUTH and several hospitals did, whether teaching hospitals, specialist hospitals,or medical centres, to take care of some of the emergencies during COVID-19. The Federal Government gave us money to equip a molecular laboratory.

They bought consumables, millions of naira. They also gave us money to equip our ICU. In LUTH now, we have 30 bed ICU in a single facility. Many of our hospitals, what we have seen, in the last four years, the capital budget allocation released to our hospitals have doubled, if not tripled or more than that. If that trajectory continues in the next administration and I have no doubt it will continue, believe me, public hospitals are going to be…

what’s the major reason people don’t believe in our hospitals? It’s about infrastructure that we have at the federal level. However, we must not also forget that we have three layers of government- Federal, state and local governments. The question I’m asking is: How much can the Federal Government do?

States also have to be brought in. Many of our General Hospitals are nothing to write home about. You can’t blame that on the Federal Government. What I see on social media, internet is that everyone is talking about the Federal Government. The Federal Government is not the only government.” He, however, noted that having a health sector that would be the pride of all was a responsibility of every stakeholder.

“I just gave an example of what happened during COVID-19 and the fact that capital allocation to our hospitals have doubled, if not tripled. Don’t let us look at it from the perspective of Nigerians going out for health- care abroad. Nigerians love good things. The most important thing is to sort ourselves out in terms of infrastructure. So, all the three tiers of government need to come together.

There is a forum that brings the three levels of government together. And also, the citizens need to take state governments to task. We need to ask questions. Many of us, instead of asking our state governments questions, it is the Federal Government we are asking. How much can the Federal Government do?

“Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not saying the Federal Government is doing enough. What I’m saying is that they have done relatively well compared to the last few years. And I have no doubt in my mind that the next administration will continue along that trajectory. If we bring our hospitals to the standard, you can’t prevent people from going abroad for healthcare. You can reduce it to the barest minimum.

I’m sure you know that in some European countries, people move from Hungary to maybe, UK for their healthcare. People naturally gravitate towards where they can get the best they can afford it. And there are first class teaching hospitals in Nigeria, first class specialist centres in Nigeria and first class private hospitals.

And in terms of the quality of our personnel, nobody needs to convince us. What the government needs is to continue along the same trajectory, put more money in the health sector, let people be able to stay, train more personnel and review remuneration. And in terms of social infrastructure, I’m also aware that the last administration spent so much on infrastructure.”

In spite of the strides made by the Federal Government, Prof Adeyemo said there was need to do more in the area of infrastructure. “The most important thing is for the government to focus on health and bring up our infrastructure. Believe me ,they are doing that but they need to do more and that’s the way you can reduce it to the barest minimum. We’ve well trained people here.

You remember that when the Vice President needed to do his surgery, he came to Lagos. When a family member of the president (his son) needed to do surgery, it was done here in Abuja. That’s what I’m saying. We have the expertise. We just need to encourage them and I know that the leadership of many of our teaching hospitals are up to task.

We just need to give them all the support. “Let me tell you, like in other parts of the world, individuals, corporate bodies need to come to the aid of hospitals because you don’t know when you’re going to need the hospitals. At LUTH, during COVID-19, we admitted 1,054 patients.

Quite a large number of them were wealthy Nigerians. If we didn’t have that facility during that period, what would have happened? No single government can fund healthcare and education in its entirety. At LUTH, a woman gave the hospital 60-bed Oncology ward worth about N1.56billion. ” He harped on the need for wealthy Nigerians like the aforementioned 60-bed Oncology ward donor to complement the efforts of the government.

“I cured my mother, sister of breast cancer with herbal medicine”

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, a herbal medicine practitioner, Professor Victoria Samuel, opined that Nigeria can halt medical tourism, noting that with Nigeria’s numerous leaves and herbs, every sickness can be cured. “We can definitely put a stop to medical tourism.

We are going to look at it from two perspectives. Look at it from the angle of orthodox medicine. We need proactive leaders that can put standard facilities in place. When we have standard facilities in place, they would not have to travel under normal circumstances.

On the other hand, when we appreciate what we have, we have no business traveling abroad. What’s that ailment that we are taking overseas that cannot be treated in Nigeria? “God has blessed us with herbs and leaves that we can use to treat people. There is no new ailment under the sun that can’t be treated here.

When you look at the etymology of most of these viruses or things coming up, they are offshoots of things that have been in existence. The question is, do we appreciate what we have? I’m a doctor of herbal medicine. So, I’m not going to talk much about Orthodox. All I want to say about Orthodox is that we should have leaders that are responsible that will put standard hospitals in place. If we have standard hospitals, we don’t have to go to other countries.”

Explaining how her mother and sister survived breast cancer through herbal medicine, Samuel said herbal medicine had the answer to all ailments. “There is nothing new under the sun. There is no new disease. There is nothing that will befall anyone today that herbal medicine cannot treat. But because herbal medicine has not been given due recognition, it has been stigmatized. Many believe practitioners are uneducated people and loafers.

I’m a Professor of Social Work but a doctor of herbal medicine. I’m also a lawyer. So, when you talk about being lettered , I am but I enjoy working with herbs.When you get to China today, they have the orthodox stand and herbal clinic. They are together. So, when you go in for Orthodox medicine and it fails, you are referred to their own traditional medicine.

We have the African type. We have the Chinese type. Every culture has its own traditional method of treating people. “Look at what we are talking about-liver problem, kidney problems-there are herbs that treat these things efficiently.Yet, they go for kidney transplant abroad when we can do these things here. We have to recognize the position of herbal medicine.

People have to stop stigmatizing that industry. People have to be ready to identify with it. Gone are the days you say there is no dosage and there are no parameters because you can’t be a good doctor of herbal medicine without having a good understanding of human anatomy.

We really have no business going abroad. What we don’t value, people call all over the world for it.Today ,I got a patient for breast cancer from London. I’m treating a lot of people from the UK for erectile dysfunction, stroke,et al.” When will we start appreciating what we have?”

She queried. Reacting to the claim that there is no cure for cancer she said that there is cure for cancer. “In fact, my mother is an example. My sister survived breast cancer. So many other patients like that. Until we come to understand the place God has given us in humanity, we will remain slaves.”

She added that it was not worth it to die abroad in the course of seeking treatment , stating that a great number of Nigerians are oblivious of the healing power of herbs. “Every leaf has its name and the work it does. I call it ignorance of the highest order, going to die in foreign land of what can be cured in your country. It is not every person that is really educated.

Once you lack knowledge of what you should know,you are as good as illiterate. When we started with bitter leaves, people thought we were mad. Today, the white, just like they came for palm kernel years ago, have come for our bitter leaf. “Now, they have packaged our bitter leaf and they are selling to us as capsules.Meanwhile, if you give bitter leaf to our people here, they are more sophisticated than the White.

Ditto for Scentleaf that is a major cancer- prevention medication. When I say all these, I come back to the National Orientation Agency. That body is dead. They are supposed to create awareness on all our strengths in Nigeria, especially the health sector, which is very important to our well being.”

Osinbajo’s coded message

For patronizing a Nigerian hospital, Duchess International Hospital, for a surgical procedure on his femur, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, drew plaudits from Nigerians, who expressed delight at his faith in Nigerian hospitals despite his unfettered access to state funds for medical care.

For many Nigerians, Osinbajo’s treatment was a big deal because he could have snubbed Nigeria like a number of privileged Nigerians; something they described as a testament to the solid strength of some Nigerian hospitals and their personnel. Speaking on the possibility of bidding farewell to foreign hospitals by Nigerians, Managing Director, Merit Healthcare Limited, Lolu Ojo , said: “Yes, we can put a stop to it if we make the local option attractive, effective, convenient and affordable.

“Nigeria used to be a destination for peo- ple seeking medical attention from Africa and the Middle East. We can bring that glorious past back. “We have the best in human resources and we can, with sincerity of purpose, deploy other resources to meet our needs.”

Agenda for new government

On what the President Bola Tinubu’s government should do to revive the health sector and curb the spate of medical tourism, Prof Samuel said: “The first thing the incoming government has to do is to make sure that every state, local government has standard operational hospitals.

And the remuneration for health providers must be improved. They need to be paid well to do their job well. It’s not like any other profession that you can just do what you like. They deal with human lives. Every health centre, every hospital should have a standard diagnostics centre.

The same way they put standard health schools, hospitals, a Ministry of Herbal Medicine should be established. Practitioners of herbal medicine should be encouraged to be part of government. In Nigeria, you should be able to walk to a General Hospital and go the herbal medicine section.

It will blow your mind that General Hospitals refer people to us when they fail and their patients are about to die. “They bring them to us. It doesn’t have to get to that stage. And, I make it an attitude to visit old herbalists and encourage them to share their knowledge with me, so they don’t die with it.

I tell them I’ll pay. We need to document all these things. Documentation is a problem of herbal medicine in Africa. We can become exporters’ of herbal medicine like China. That’s what I want the incoming government to do. This can even make Nigeria a medical tourism destination for other countries.”

Commenting, Lolu Ojo, said there was a need for the new president to move quickly and be strategic in his interventions. “For the health sector, we know that our issues revolve around demotivated workforce, professional rivalry, incessant strikes, negative attitude to work, brain drain syndrome, underfunding, dilapidated structures, obsolete equipment, etc. “The new government needs to take a holistic view and totally overhaul the sector.

The potential of the Pharmaceutical sub- sector has been grossly sub-optimised over the years. “Basic research is little to non-existent; the universities are not encouraged in any way. The research institutions are underfunded; the manufacturing sector is not making the expected impact and nothing impressive is happening.

“I will suggest that the president appoints a Special Adviser of cabinet rank to oversee Pharmaceutical affairs, including but not limited to research, development, training, regulation, manufacturing and distribution. ” The pharmaceutical industry, the pharmacist said, can make the difference in economic prosperity of the country if it is properly handled.