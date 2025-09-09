Medical Rest: Obi Resumes Public Engagements

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has announced his resumption of public engagements following a brief medical rest that led to the suspension of his scheduled activities over the weekend.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Governor of Anambra State announced a medical break on Saturday, revealing that he fell ill while attending a tourism event in Enugu State on Friday.

In a statement issued on his X handle on Tuesday, Obi thanked everyone who wished him well during his short time away from engagements on his doctor’s advice.

Resuming his engagement on Monday, Obi said he began by honouring a long-standing promise to visit an SME owned by a Nigerian entrepreneur he had encountered during his travels.

He highlighted the significance of SMEs in economic growth, noting that MDH employs over 50 young Nigerians directly and indirectly, and has the capacity to grow further with the right investment and government support.

Citing international examples such as Bangladesh — where textiles account for over 70% of national exports, generating over $50 billion annually — Obi lamented the collapse of Nigeria’s textile industry, which once played a major role in the economy.

He reiterated his longstanding call for Nigeria to transition from a consumption-based economy to one driven by local production, particularly through support for SMEs.

“MDH is more than a textile house. It is living proof of how Nigerian creativity, heritage, and enterprise can resonate on the global stage.

“Our textile sector has regrettably collapsed and now contributes very little to the national economy. This shows how much untapped potential lies within our borders.

“Investing in small businesses is key to lifting millions out of poverty and positioning Nigeria as a global player in creativity and trade,” Obi said.