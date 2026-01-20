Medical Professionals Working Abroad Among 649 Employed In Abia

Among the 649 medical workers recruited by the Abia State Government are those who have access to work overseas but chose to work for the state, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has said.

Speaking on the next level of staffing after the retrofitting of most of the Primary Health Centres, Kanu said the preference of Abia as a destination of choice comparable to opportunities abroad was “because of the confidence they have in the leadership style of the Governor and the massive reforms being carried out in the state’s health sector.”

The Commissioner noted that among the newly recruited medical personnel is a neurosurgeon who had the opportunity to work in New York City but chose to come back and work in Abia State.

He explained that the 649 new medical workers were among the proposed 771 medical personnel to fill the gap in the health sector, stating that the development is in line with the government’s vision and continuous effort towards repositioning the health sector for better services.

Prince Kanu stated that 432 of the 649 personnel are nurses who have been posted to work in the state’s primary healthcare centres being equipped and functionalised across the state.

He announced that the Ministry of Health would still employ more medical personnel to make up for the shortfall of 122.

Prince Kanu revealed that the Forum of Academic Doctors has voted Governor Alex Otti as the best-performing Governor of the South East zone in recognition of the massive transformation across all sectors, stressing that though Governor Otti does not accept awards, it is gratifying to note that Nigerians and indeed the entire world are taking notice of what is going on in the state.