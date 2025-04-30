Medical Practitioners Charged On Professionalism

Share

In a bid to strengthen healthcare service delivery in Osun State, the Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has trained over 280 accredited health providers in basic emergency care, while urging practitioners to stay within the boundaries of their professional expertise.

The training, held as part of the agency’s First Quarter Providers’ Forum, took place in Osogbo from April 29 to 30, 2025, bringing together frontline health workers to review operational challenges, share feedback, and enhance care for enrollees under the state’s health insurance scheme.

Speaking at the event, OSHIA Executive Secretary, Rasaq Akindele, said the forum was essential for continuous improvement and alignment between service providers and the agency, particularly in emergency care delivery.

“This is more than a training; it’s a collaborative effort to improve healthcare outcomes in Osun State,” Dr. Akindele stated. “We engage with providers to identify and resolve challenges they face in the field, while also responding to feedback from enrollees.”

Akindele emphasized the importance of professional boundaries in medical practice, warning against practitioners exceeding their scope of expertise.

“Practitioners must always recognize the limits of their medical knowledge. That is an essential part of responsible and effective healthcare delivery,” he stressed.

He highlighted the success of OSHIA’s recent free eye screening programme across public schools, where over 350,000 students were screened and more than 45,000 cases of eye-related issues identified. About 42,000 students were diagnosed with refractive errors, with many already receiving corrective glasses or medical attention, including surgical interventions for more severe cases.

The training saw participation from over 130 providers on the first day, and nearly 150 on the second day, with Dr. Akindele reaffirming the commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration to improving the health and well-being of Osun residents.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Odesanya Johnson Oluremi, Medical Director of Living Hope Medical Centre, described the forum as a vital opportunity to address common operational concerns and called for enhanced financial support for the state’s health insurance programme.

“The agency should negotiate for increased funding and consider expanding the list of covered treatments under OHIS to reflect the scope available in the national scheme,” he said.

Also contributing, Dr. Olatunji Odebunmi said the forum provided valuable engagement between OSHIA and healthcare providers.

“There’s always room for improvement, and this platform enables us to align expectations from both sides to serve the enrollees better,” he remarked.

The forum underscored the importance of collaboration, continuous training, and investment in public health infrastructure to ensure improved access and quality of care across Osun State.

