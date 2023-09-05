Medical Negligence: NGO Advocates For Stiffer Penalty On Offenders

…Asks NASS to review the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Diverse Health Help Society has advocated for a stiffer penalty for medical negligence, just as it has also asked the National Assembly to review the Act of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

The NGO is advocating that the NASS should grant the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel the powers to convict doctors found guilty of criminal medical negligence and other such criminal acts in the course of their duties.

The organisation, led by a medical health activist, Adanma Wachukwu, made the call on Tuesday, while citing the case of Dr Ejike Ferdinand Orji, the first Nigerian doctor to be convicted for criminal negligence, in a landmark judgement in January 2023, and was subsequently suspended by the MDCN.

The MDCN Investigation Panel is the statutory body with the mandate to investigate any case where it is alleged that a registered medical practitioner or dental surgeon has misbehaved in a professional respect.

According to Wachukwu, doctors found guilty of criminal medical negligence have only either been suspended or had their licences withdrawn without being convicted or jailed, while their victims suffered the consequences.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Wachukwu said, “We call on the National Assembly to review the provisions guiding the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and grant it powers to convict doctors such as Orji, found guilty of criminal medical negligence and other such criminal acts in the course of their duties.

“We appreciate the Lagos State government and the Department of Public Prosecution in Lagos, for achieving this landmark judgement. This case further confirms that the regulatory body for doctors – MDCN and the justice system are able and willing to grant justice to victims of medical negligence.

“It is a long, tedious and difficult road to travel. However, with determination, focus and patience it can be done. We passionately appeal to all doctors to be very active and vocal in condemning medical negligence and to also be willing to testify against erring doctors.”

It would be recalled that a national daily had reported that in January 2023, the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, sentenced a medical Doctor, Dr Orji to one-year imprisonment for causing grievous harm, negligence, and endangering the life of a 16-year-old patient. Justice Adedayo Akintoye found Dr Orji guilty on four of the six counts for which he was charged.

Orji was, however, released on bail three months later, on medical grounds, after which he recorded a video of himself dancing, and shared it with his victim’s father on WhatsApp. The video was seen by our correspondent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the MDCN on Monday, September 4, announced that its panel has ordered the interim suspension from the medical profession in Nigeria, of De Ejike Ferdinand Orji and three others.