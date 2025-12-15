Medical Experts Advocate Genotype Awareness, Laud NDDC, SCAIIN

Medical practitioners and health workers in Akwa Ibom State have applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative Ireland–Nigeria (SCAIIN) for their interventions for sickle cell patients.

They described the gesture by NDDC and SCAIIN as a “renewed hope intervention”, saying it is timely and a relief to people who are vulnerable and overlooked.

The commendations came at the weekend during a sickle cell health awareness and sensitisation programme held in Ikot Ekpene local government of the state.

The participants described the initiative as a timely show of compassion, support, and responsibility toward a vulnerable population that often feels overlooked.

A consultant family physician and medical director of Ikot Ekpene General Hospital, Dr. Nene Francis Amdem, lauded the NDDC and SCAIIN for taking a frontline role in addressing the needs of sickle cell warriors.