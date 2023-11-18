Medical Doctor Calls Out Jay Boogie For Lying About Medical Condition

A medical doctor has taken to his social media page to call out Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie for using his medical condition to gain public sympathy and financial support.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Jay Boogie had cried out on social media, asking for financial help as he opened up on the results of his recent medical test.

The Doctor who is a medical influencer on Twitter took to his page, @the_beardedsina, to point out the irregularities in Jay Boogie’s story.

He said; “It’s obvious there has been a lot of lie in Jay Boogie’s stories.”

“1- saying you do dialysis every day. It is not possible. You can’t do it every day. Max 2 to 3. (Dialysis also has its own detrimental effects).”

“2 – Saying you spend 600k per Dialysis. Big lie. Checked in with my colleagues that work in highbrow hospitals, None charges up to 600k.”

“3 – Saying on your IG that you were doing Plasmapharesis for Kidney Injury from the surgery. Lie. No one uses Plasmapahresis to treat Kidney Injury.”

For context – “Plasmapharesis is a procedure in which where in a way removes some components of the blood and exchange by passing through membranes. There are clear reasons and diseases Plasmapharesis is used for.”

“By the way, you claim you developed an infection. Overwhelming infection is one of the considerations you don’t want to do Plasmapharesis, and of course an unstable patient.”

“4 – You claim you have Kidney Injury. But not one result has been showcased to even buttress this fact whether it happened or not. We know as Physicians the lab tests that show Kidney Injury. None has ever been showcased.”

“5 – You claimed you need New kidneys for an acute Kidney Injury you just developed. Oh no! You missed a bomb there. People don’t just get Kidney transplants for Acute Kidney Injury. I guess the PR Stunt person didn’t Google the management of Acute Kidney Injury well.”

“I’m not downplaying the fact that he could have had complications during or after the surgery..this which can happen.”

“But the story Jay is trying to sell to get Public piety has a lot of loopholes and is looking performative and exaggerated in a bid to extort money from the public.”

“It is okay to crowdfund and solicit funds from the public when necessary but please try to be honest. These tales which aren’t tying up also put disrepute to the medical profession.”

“Anyone who wants to fact check. Send this tweet to your Doctor and get a response.”

“Donate if you want to. But it is good you know..Jay Boogie’s story isn’t tying up.”