Medical Consultants Threaten To Embark On Strike, Issues 21-Day Ultimatum

One day into the swearing-in of ministers, another crisis is looming in the health sector, as the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has threatened to embark on strike if their demands were not met in the next 21 days, over unsatisfactory working conditions and welfare of its members.

Recall that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had just suspended its nationwide strike about 10 days ago, also on issues bothering its welfare and work conditions amongst others.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of their extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which was held virtually, and signed by the MDCAN President and Secretary-General of the Association, Dr. Victor Makanjuola, and Dr. Yemi Raji, respectively.

The consultants who expressed their displeasure with the Federal Government for turning a blind eye to their plight listed some of their issues including; the inability of the Federal Government to implement a jointly agreed upward review of CONMESS and the introduction of accoutrement allowance with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) which pointed to a recently released circular that only captured the percentage increase on the basic salary, as against applying same to both the basic salaries and all allowances except hazard allowance.

Also, an error was said to have resulted in the complete exclusion of the clinical lecturers (Honorary Consultants) from benefitting from the upward review. The commencement date for the new circular was agreed to be January 1, 2023, rather than June 1, 2023.

The Consultant doctors who appealed that the error be corrected without further delay, stressed that this was necessary because the recent upward review of CONMESS did not take into consideration the consequences of the fuel subsidy removal and exponential inflation that has pervaded socio-economic space in the past three months.

They also lamented after two years of keeping faith with engagement and negotiations with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on correction of the shortfalls in remuneration for Clinical Lecturers (Honorary Consultants), the issue was yet to be conclusively addressed by the Federal Government.

They also observed the non-universal implementation of CONMESS for all Medical and Dental doctors irrespective of the agencies of the Government they are working with, in addition to the government’s failure to appreciate the magnitude of the impacts of brain drain in the health sector, as exhibited by the refusal of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) to approve the Federal Ministry of Health’s proposal on the upward review of the age of retirement for the Medical and Dental Consultants and other health workers.”

The Consultant-Doctors, thus demanded the immediate review of the newly revised CONMESS circular and the issuance of a new circular that would reflect the agreed percentage on both the Basic Salary and other allowances, apart from hazard allowance to allow clinical lecturers (Honorary Consultants) benefit from the upward review.

They called for the correction of the error in the commencement of the implementation of the upward review of CONMESS from 1st June 2023 to 1st January 2023, as collectively agreed, and also demanded that the upward review of the CONMESS should take into consideration the impacts of the fuel subsidy removal and the high inflationary trend being experienced.

Also, they want immediate implementation and circularization of the agreed modalities for correcting the shortfalls in remunerations of clinical lecturers (Honorary Consultants), and also appeal for universal applicability of CONMESS to all Medical and Dental doctors, particularly those in public universities.

In addition, the consultants have demanded immediate implementation of the upward review of age retirement to 70 years for Consultants and 65years for other health workers, as an immediate measure to bridge the ongoing massive brain drain which they maintained was contributing to burnout among members and inadequate healthcare workforce to cater for the health of Nigerians.

While calling on the government to as a matter of urgency, resolve all the contending issues with Resident Doctors in order to ensure services at Government Hospitals return to normal operations for optimal healthcare delivery immediately, the doctors charged the security agencies to do all within their powers to ensure the safety of their colleagues and other Nigerians while effecting the immediate

and safe release of their members that currently held captive by kidnappers.

“We hope that all these issues would be satisfactorily resolved within the next 21 days, failing which it can no longer guarantee the present relative industrial harmony within the government hospitals and our medical schools,” the doctors threatened.