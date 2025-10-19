Medicaid Foundation Unveils 2025 Cancer Awareness Campaign

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) has announced plans for its 2025 Cancer Awareness Campaign, marking 11 years of continuous impact in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care across Nigeria.

Over the past decade, the foundation has raised more than ₦2.5 billion to fund cancer-related programmes and has emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading voices in health advocacy.

Through initiatives such as the Patient Access to Care (PACE) Programme, Charity Corner, and Care Wheels, MCF has provided free cancer screenings, subsidised treatment, and transportation support for hundreds of low-income patients.

The foundation has also expanded access to diagnostic services and strengthened awareness campaigns nationwide.

Founded by Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, President-Elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and former First Lady of Kebbi State, MCF has built a strong reputation for combining advocacy, education, and philanthropy to advance cancer care in Nigeria.

The 11th Annual Cancer Awareness Campaign is scheduled for October 25, 2025, in Abuja, featuring a star-studded lineup including the First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, who will lead participants in the popular WalkAway Initiative — one of Nigeria’s largest cancer awareness and fundraising walks.

Titled “One Walk. One Fight. One Mission,” this year’s event will include a 5-kilometre advocacy walk, a Health and Wellness Village offering free medical screenings, and a concert to celebrate cancer survivors.

Participants purchasing official walk kits will automatically enter a raffle draw to win an iPhone 17, with proceeds directed towards cancer screening, treatment, and research.

As part of its inclusive health policy, the foundation announced a 50% permanent discount on advocacy, screening, and treatment services for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

According to Dr. Bagudu, the initiative aims to promote early diagnosis and better health outcomes for PWDs, while calling on the Federal and State Governments, as well as the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to introduce similar health subsidies nationwide.

“This is not just a walk; it’s a movement of hope and solidarity,” Dr. Bagudu said.

“We walk for those battling cancer, for survivors, and for a future where early detection saves more lives.”

Established in 2014, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing the burden of cancer in Nigeria through awareness, screening, advocacy, research, and patient support.

Over the years, MCF has collaborated with state governments, development partners, and the private sector to strengthen Nigeria’s cancer control ecosystem.