Medic West Africa Partners MLSCN

…to launch Medlab West Africa

Professionals in the medical and laboratory sciences will have an opportunity to learn about the latest technology in the field as the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference gets underway in Lagos from 26 to 28 September.

This is even as the organisers of the Conference in partnership with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), officially launches Medlab West Africa.

Exhibition Director, Medic West Africa, Tom Coleman, who made this known in a statement, said the conferences will include sessions where notable organizations such as the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners, and the Society for Quality in Health Care in Nigeria will make presentations.

He said: “With its rapidly growing population, West and Central Africa has an ever-increasing demand for quality healthcare services.

“Whilst governments have made significant investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medical facilities, Medic West Africa is instrumental in driving the progression of the healthcare industry by creating a conducive environment for businesses and stakeholders to connect, discuss, and explore the latest healthcare advancements in healthcare technology and solutions.

“We are also very excited about the launch of Medlab West Africa, alongside the 2023 Medic West Africa event.

“After 20 years of being a successful global event brand, Medlab will be the one-stop event where innovation, collaboration, and growth converge to shape the future of the laboratory industry in West Africa.

“It will foster connections within the medical laboratory community, making it the region’s largest multi-disciplinary laboratory congress and exhibition”.

The sessions will feature expert voices in the industry as facilitators including the Director & Deputy Registrar, MLSCN

Accreditation Service, Dr Donald Ofili, Director, Global Health and Infectious Diseases Centre, Nasarawa State University, Dr Akyala Ishaku and Head of the Genomics Strategic Platform at the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Dr Abdul Karim Sesay.

Also speaking on the forthcoming event, the Registrar and CEO, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor, said, “As a regulator, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is committed to strengthening health laboratory systems and professional practice for quality services.

“In this regard, we have developed the Quality Tripod to drive our processes for excellent service delivery to the stakeholders.

“We see this partnership with Medic West Africa to launch Medlabas a veritable platform to promote dialogue within the stakeholders in furtherance of our mandate to bequeath a culture of accurate and reliable medical laboratory test results to the entire citizenry.

“We look forward to enriching the conference’s scientific program by sharing our expertise in medical laboratory science and invaluable insights with the vast network of professionals who will be in attendance”.

The upcoming Medic West Africa Organised by global exhibitions organiser Informa Markets, this year will mark the 10th anniversary of Medic West Africa.

Last year 3,260 healthcare professionals from 84 countries attended the event where USD 30 million in business deals were facilitated.