Medic W/Africa 2024: Over 6,000 Convene For Healthcare Infrastructure Advancements

The global leader in event organisation, Medic West Africa 2024 will convene over 6,000 healthcare professionals, fostering a platform for innovation and collaboration that propels advancements in healthcare infrastructure across West Africa.

The Medic West Africa, the region’s premier healthcare exhibition and conference, is returning for its 11th year on April 17-19, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, organised by Informa Markets,

This year’s event focuses on harnessing the collective power of the healthcare community to address the region’s evolving needs.

“With the African healthcare sector undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation driven by the fourth industrial revolution and its technological advancements, Medic West Africa 2024 serves as a critical venue for knowledge exchange and idea generation.

“Medic West Africa has established itself as the premier platform for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation in healthcare across West Africa,” said Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director of Medic West Africa.

“We are committed to fostering an environment where attendees can explore the latest advancements, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will ultimately improve patient care in the region.

“By bringing together a diverse range of healthcare professionals, including leading manufacturers, distributors, government officials, and clinicians, we can create a synergy that accelerates the development and implementation of solutions that address the specific needs of West Africa’s healthcare systems.”

The Special representatives confirmed to be in attendance during the 3-day event will include H.E Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, Governor of Kwara State; H.E Josephine Chundung, Deputy Governor of Plateau State; Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health; Dr. Amina

El-Imam, Commissioner of Health, Kwara State; Barrister Jola Akintola, Commissioner of Health, Osun State; Dr. Bodiya Buma, Commissioner of Health, Taraba State; Dr.Habu Dahiru, Commissioner of Health, Gombe State; Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, Commissioner of Health, Niger State; Professor Baba Mallam Gana, Commissioner of Health, Borno State; Dr Asabe Balarebe, Commissioner of Health, Sokoto State; Dr. Oluwaserinmi Adewumi Ajetunmobi, Commissioner of Health, Oyo State; Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa, Commissioner of Health, Jigawa State; Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Commissioner of Health, Kano State; and Dr Felix Bilishan Tangwamia, Commissioner of Health, Adamawa State.

Medic West Africa 2024 will serve as a critical platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing. The exhibition floor will be a vibrant hub showcasing the latest advancements transforming healthcare delivery.

Attendees can explore a wide range of groundbreaking products and technologies, including state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices, innovative pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge digital health solutions.

The event will host a wide range of companies across eight product categories: Medical Equipment & Devices, Disposables & Consumer Goods, Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Imaging & Diagnostics, Healthcare & General Services, IT Systems & solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure & Assets, and Wellness & Prevention.

The 2024 edition will also feature a comprehensive conference programme designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Thought leaders will present during sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, addressing key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare in Africa.

Medic West Africa 2024 transcends a simple trade event; it represents a pivotal moment for healthcare professionals across the region.

By uniting under one roof, attendees have the opportunity to share knowledge, collaborate on solutions, and shape the future of healthcare in the region.

Medic West Africa 2024 will serve as a catalyst for progress, fostering an environment where collaboration leads to tangible improvements in patient care and healthcare delivery across West Africa.