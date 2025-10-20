MEDIC Seeks Lagos Intervention On Alleged Seizure

…Commercial Use Of Charity Assets By Box Mall

The Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC), a registered non-governmental organisation (CAC/IT/NO 48306), has urged the Lagos State Government, relevant environmental bodies, and law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged seizure and commercial use of its charity assets by Box Mall/SOL Beach.

This development followed the termination of its lease agreement at Elegushi Beach, Lagos.

To this end, MEDIC called for the investigation with a view to ensuring that all charitable property is returned to its rightful custodian.

Founded in 2011, MEDIC is recognised globally for its work in tree planting, recycling, and ocean conservation efforts. Through its flagship project,

The Kids Beach Garden, established in 2015, MEDIC has educated thousands of children, empowered women and youth through green jobs, and implemented tree adoption and coastal restoration programmes supported by local and international partners.

In 2020, MEDIC relocated the Kids Beach Garden initiative to Elegushi Beach, where it operated in full compliance with its lease obligations, including maintenance charges and agreed-upon guest levies.

According to MEDIC, tensions began in 2024 when the landlord entered a new partnership with SOL Beach by Box Mall without prior notice to relocate its equipment or inform its donors.

The organisation stated that, despite efforts to cooperate with the new management, conflict arose in early 2025 after Box Mall allegedly demanded that MEDIC remove its 20-foot recycling container — donated by the Nigerian Bottling Company — within three days or risk it being dismantled.

MEDIC’s Board of Trustees subsequently resolved to relocate all assets to a new site at Akodo Ise, Ibeju-Lekki. On March 31, 2025, the organisation formally notified Box Mall in writing, requesting supervised access to retrieve its assets — valued at ₦44,046,500 (as of September 2024). While Box Mall acknowledged receipt of this letter, subsequent retrieval attempts were obstructed, and its staff were allegedly harassed during the process.

In its own statement, Box Mall reportedly maintained that all property “found on site at the time of possession” now belongs to it — a position MEDIC strongly contests, arguing that the assets were donor-funded and held in a charitable trust.

The organisation further alleges that Box Mall has since been using these assets for private gain, despite ongoing police interventions and petitions filed with relevant authorities.

“Our organisation has spent over a decade building environmental education and livelihood programmes for children and women through community-driven conservation,” said Ms Doyinsola Ogunye, Founder of MEDIC.

“It is heartbreaking to see donor-funded work — including trees planted and assets purchased for public benefit — being commercialised without transparency or consent.”

MEDIC states that the continued withholding of its property risks damaging donor confidence and hindering its ability to account for the assets to international and local partners.