MediaTek, Airtel Announce Collaboration On Mobile Connectivity in Nigeria

MediaTek, a global leader in the semiconductor industry, and Airtel Nigeria have announced their collaborative effort to drive technological advancements and improve mobile connectivity across the nation. The collaboration introduces MediaTek’s T750-powered Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), a groundbreaking technology that enhances internet connectivity.

According to the girls, this advancement allows users to access high-speed 5G networks from the comfort of their homes, opening doors to remote work, gaming, online education, and entertainment streaming. Speaking during the session, the Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek, Middle East Africa, Rami Osman, highlighted MediaTek’s commitment towards expanding its footprint across the Smartphone and Smart Device ecosystem in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.

“MediaTek is at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry, and we are proud to lead the way in key sectors like Smartphones, 5G Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, TV, and AI-IoT. In Nigeria, our collaboration with Airtel Nigeria revolves around three core areas of focus. In connectivity, we are enhancing high- speed internet access with our advanced chipsets.

“In the Smartphone domain, we are committed to offering a wider range of premium and flagship devices while supporting the transition from feature phones to smartphones. In the realm of AI- IoT, we are exploring new possibilities and technologies. Thus, this will promote digital inclusion, revolutionize connectivity in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable development goals,” Osman said.

He added: “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our MEA agenda, laying a robust foundation for the future of 5G technology. As we move forward, we are excited to lead in technological progress within this continually evolving region.” Also speaking, the Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Olusegun Adeshina, emphasised the importance of the partnership with MediaTek and how it will provide affordable connectivity to Nigerians.

He stated: “Our commitment to innovation is evident through our early adoption of 5G technology. We’re proactively investing in this technology to improve connectivity, tackle coverage and cost challenges, and make 5G devices more accessible across Nigeria.”