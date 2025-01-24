Mediareach Omd Unveils Top Trends 2025 For Media Insights

Share

mediaReach OMD, Nigeria’s leading media agency, has unveiled the highly anticipated Top Trends 2025: ‘Unlocking Insights in Market, Consumer, Media,’ scheduled for January 29, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

For four years, this transformative event has set the benchmark for thought leadership and innovation, cementing its position as a critical platform for navigating the evolving business, consumer, and media landscapes across Nigeria and beyond.

Since its inception in 2022, Top Trends has consistently delivered forward-thinking, actionable strategies, empowering businesses with the insights needed to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

This year’s event promises to be no exception, attracting a distinguished audience of Csuite executives, senior business leaders, marketers, and decision-makers from diverse industries.

The initiative is made possible through strategic collaboration with Lagos Business School, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), and GeoPoll, with additional support from ARCON, Alpha & Jam, Tolaram Group, Light Inc, and powered by What Media Group.

These partnerships underscore the authority and credibility of the event as a leading source of industryshaping ideas. For the first time, Top Trends 2025 will adopt a hybrid model, combining the exclusivity of an in-person gathering with global accessibility through virtual engagement.

The physical event, by invite only to host about 50 senior business executives in Lagos, offers unparalleled networking opportunities and in-depth discussions, while a broader virtual audience will join the conversation from across the globe.

