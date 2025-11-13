Mediareach OMD Launches 2024 Media Facts Book

…A Comprehensive Guide To Media

…Insights Across 23 West and Central African Markets

Mediareach OMD, the leading media agency network in West and Central Africa, has announced the release of the 2024 edition of the Media Facts Book, an authoritative reference guide that provides comprehensive media and marketing insights across 23 countries in the region and serves as a detailed review of 2024 activities across markets.

Since its inception, the Media Facts Book has served as a trusted resource for marketers, advertisers, and communication professionals seeking reliable data to guide media planning and strategic decision-making in Africa’s dynamic media landscape.

It remains the only resource of its calibre in the West & Central Africa region and has been published since 2001.

The 2024 edition delivers an up-to-date overview of media consumption patterns, advertising spend trends, digital transformation, audience behaviour, and economic indicators shaping the industry across key African markets.

“At mediareach OMD, our commitment has always been to provide data-driven insights that empower brands and businesses to make informed decisions,” said Stephen Onaivi, Managing Director, mediareach OMD (West and Central Africa).

“The 2024 Media FactsBook goes beyond statistics. It tells the story of a vibrant, evolving media ecosystem across our region”.The publication reinforces OMD’s mission to bridge local market realities with the best global practices, offering a holistic view of the opportunities and challenges defining media in West & Central Africa.

The 2024 Media Facts Book is now available for partners, clients, and industry stakeholders, and it is available for purchase