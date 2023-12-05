Mediacom Internet Bundles: Maximizing Value with TV and Phone Services

A phone, TV, and an internet connection are some of the most common things you’ll find in every modern house given how connected we are and how dependent our lives are on these three things. The internet is essential for things like remote work, remote learning, and entertainment, while the phone helps us stay connected with our loved ones. The TV is still one of the go-to options when it comes to spending leisure time, especially for the older generation that’s not too tech-savvy.
Having a separate internet, phone, and TV service can result in you paying a heavy amount of money as service charges every month. Instead, it’s a smarter idea to get all three services from one provider. If you’re looking for such providers, Mediacom is the best option. Mediacom’s internet, as well as phone and TV services, are reliable and trusted. Moreover, Mediacom bundle deals allow you to save a lot of money by combining these services.
In this article, let’s take a detailed look at all of these bundles.
Mediacom Internet Bundles
Mediacom offers three separate internet bundles if you’re looking for an internet connection only. The details of these packages are mentioned below.
|
Mediacom Xtream 100
|Download Speed
|100 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|10 Mbps
|Data Limit
|300 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Security Software
|Included
|Price
|$24.99 per month
|
Mediacom Xtream 300
|Download Speed
|300 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|20 Mbps
|Data Limit
|1500 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Security Software
|Included
|Price
|$44.99 per month
|
Mediacom Xtream 1 Gig
|Download Speed
|1 Gbps
|Upload Speed
|50 Mbps
|Data Limit
|3000 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Security Software
|Included
|Price
|$54.99 per month
Mediacom Internet and Phone Bundles
Mediacom offers three different internet plus phone bundles for your convenience. Take a look at these bundles here:
|
Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 100 Mbps
|Download Speed
|100 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|10 Mbps
|Data Limit
|300 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Calling Features
|Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
|Nationwide and International Calling
|Included
|Price
|$42.99 per month
|
Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 300 Mbps
|Download Speed
|300 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|20 Mbps
|Data Limit
|1500 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Calling Features
|Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
|Nationwide Calling
|Included
|International Calling
|Included
|Price
|$62.99 per month
|
Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 1 Gig
|Download Speed
|1 Gbps
|Upload Speed
|50 Mbps
|Data Limit
|3000 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|Calling Features
|Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
|Nationwide Calling
|Included
|International Calling
|Included
|Price
|$72.99 per month
Mediacom Internet and TV Bundles
Mediacom also offers internet and TV bundles. Here are the details:
|
Mediacom Xtream 100 Mbps + Variety TV
|Download Speed
|100 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|10 Mbps
|Data Limit
|300 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|No. of Channels
|170+
|On-Demand Titles
|Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
|Mobile Application
|Available
|Price
|$94.99 per month
|
Mediacom Xtream 300 Mbps + Variety TV
|Download Speed
|300 Mbps
|Upload Speed
|20 Mbps
|Data Limit
|1500 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|No. of Channels
|170+
|On-Demand Titles
|Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
|Voice Remote
|Included
|TiVo Intelligent Guide
|Included
|Mobile Application
|Available
|Price
|$114.99 per month
|
Mediacom Xtream 1 Gig + Variety TV
|Download Speed
|1 Gbps
|Upload Speed
|50 Mbps
|Data Limit
|300 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|No. of Channels
|170+
|On-Demand Titles
|Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
|Voice Remote
|Included
|TiVo Intelligent Guide
|Included
|Mobile Application
|Available
|Price
|$124.99 per month
Mediacom’s Internet, TV, and Phone Bundle
If you’re looking to get all three Internet, TV, and phone services in one bundle, Mediacom has you covered. Take a look at this bundle here.
|
Mediacom Xtream 100 Mbps + Variety TV
|Download Speed
|1 Gbps
|Upload Speed
|50 Mbps
|Data Limit
|300 GBs
|In-Home Wi-Fi
|Included
|No. of TV Channels
|170+
|On-Demand Titles
|Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
|Voice Remote
|Included
|TiVo Intelligent Guide
|Included
|Mobile Application for TV
|Available
|Calling Features
|Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
|Nationwide Calling
|Included
|International Calling
|Included
|Price
|$142.99 per month
Final Thoughts
These are some of the bundle deals Mediacom offers. These bundles are great value for money and offer convenience to people who need all three services at their homes. If you need more details regarding any of their internet, TV, or phone packages, you can reach out to Mediacom’s customer service team.