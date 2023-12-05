Mediacom Internet Bundles: Maximizing Value with TV and Phone Services

New Telegraph

A phone, TV, and an internet connection are some of the most common things you’ll find in every modern house given how connected we are and how dependent our lives are on these three things. The internet is essential for things like remote work, remote learning, and entertainment, while the phone helps us stay connected with our loved ones. The TV is still one of the go-to options when it comes to spending leisure time, especially for the older generation that’s not too tech-savvy.

Having a separate internet, phone, and TV service can result in you paying a heavy amount of money as service charges every month. Instead, it’s a smarter idea to get all three services from one provider. If you’re looking for such providers, Mediacom is the best option. Mediacom’s internet, as well as phone and TV services, are reliable and trusted. Moreover, Mediacom bundle deals allow you to save a lot of money by combining these services.

In this article, let’s take a detailed look at all of these bundles.

Mediacom Internet Bundles

Mediacom offers three separate internet bundles if you’re looking for an internet connection only. The details of these packages are mentioned below.

 

Mediacom Xtream 100
Download Speed 100 Mbps
Upload Speed 10 Mbps
Data Limit 300 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Security Software Included
Price $24.99 per month

 

Mediacom Xtream 300
Download Speed 300 Mbps
Upload Speed 20 Mbps
Data Limit 1500 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Security Software Included
Price $44.99 per month

 

Mediacom Xtream 1 Gig
Download Speed 1 Gbps
Upload Speed 50 Mbps
Data Limit 3000 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Security Software Included
Price $54.99 per month

 

Mediacom Internet and Phone Bundles

Mediacom offers three different internet plus phone bundles for your convenience. Take a look at these bundles here:

 

Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 100 Mbps
Download Speed 100 Mbps
Upload Speed 10 Mbps
Data Limit 300 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Calling Features Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
Nationwide and International Calling Included
Price $42.99 per month

 

Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 300 Mbps
Download Speed 300 Mbps
Upload Speed 20 Mbps
Data Limit 1500 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Calling Features Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
Nationwide Calling Included
International Calling Included
Price $62.99 per month

 

Mediacom Digital Phone + Xtream 1 Gig
Download Speed 1 Gbps
Upload Speed 50 Mbps
Data Limit 3000 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
Calling Features Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
Nationwide Calling Included
International Calling Included
Price $72.99 per month

 

Mediacom Internet and TV Bundles

Mediacom also offers internet and TV bundles. Here are the details:

 

Mediacom Xtream 100 Mbps + Variety TV
Download Speed 100 Mbps
Upload Speed 10 Mbps
Data Limit 300 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
No. of Channels 170+
On-Demand Titles Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
Mobile Application Available
Price $94.99 per month

 

Mediacom Xtream 300 Mbps + Variety TV
Download Speed 300 Mbps
Upload Speed 20 Mbps
Data Limit 1500 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
No. of Channels 170+
On-Demand Titles Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
Voice Remote Included
TiVo Intelligent Guide Included
Mobile Application Available
Price $114.99 per month

 

Mediacom Xtream 1 Gig + Variety TV
Download Speed 1 Gbps
Upload Speed 50 Mbps
Data Limit 300 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
No. of Channels 170+
On-Demand Titles Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
Voice Remote Included
TiVo Intelligent Guide Included
Mobile Application Available
Price $124.99 per month

 

Mediacom’s Internet, TV, and Phone Bundle

If you’re looking to get all three Internet, TV, and phone services in one bundle, Mediacom has you covered. Take a look at this bundle here.

 

Mediacom Xtream 100 Mbps + Variety TV
Download Speed 1 Gbps
Upload Speed 50 Mbps
Data Limit 300 GBs
In-Home Wi-Fi Included
No. of TV Channels 170+
On-Demand Titles Free (Up to 1000 Titles Available)
Voice Remote Included
TiVo Intelligent Guide Included
Mobile Application for TV Available
Calling Features Call Waiting, Call Forwarding, Caller ID
Nationwide Calling Included
International Calling Included
Price $142.99 per month

 

Final Thoughts

These are some of the bundle deals Mediacom offers. These bundles are great value for money and offer convenience to people who need all three services at their homes. If you need more details regarding any of their internet, TV, or phone packages, you can reach out to Mediacom’s customer service team.

