Media Urged To Highlight Gov Idris’s Wisdom In Governance

The office of the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor has unveiled a comprehensive media coverage and analysis package to showcase Comrade Governor Nasir Idris’s purposeful leadership as part of the administration’s second-anniversary celebration in May.

Although the administration’s achievements in implementing its policies and programs have been moderately publicized, the proposed program aims to provide in-depth coverage of various sectors, highlighting their impact on humanity.

Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, announced the program while addressing working journalists in the state during the Triennial delegate conference of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kebbi State Chapter.

The program includes a media tour of the state, featuring representatives from local and national media organizations, online media practitioners, and social media reporters.

The tour will showcase completed projects, ongoing infrastructure development, and economic empowerment programs, as well as interviews with benefiting communities.

Stakeholders from the community, academic institutions, and NGOs will participate in radio and television discussions to assess the administration’s performance, achievements, challenges, and future plans.

The program is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Sadaukin Zuru emphasized that the program aims to demonstrate Governor Idris’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery, which will transform the narrative of Kebbi State’s socio-economic development.

The Triennial delegate conference was attended by notable figures, including Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, representative of the state Governor and Commissioner of Information.

Alhaji Bello Sarki of Kebbi State Television Service was elected as chairman, while Adebayo Ismail of the Daily Trust Newspaper emerged as the Secretary.

