Media Trial Stifling Nigeria’s Oil Sector Performance – AEC

The African Energy Council (AEC) has said that the series of media trials, needless probes, and investigations being conducted in the oil and gas sector is stifling the growth and development of the sector.

The council, in a statement, warned that the recent allegations and investigations involving the leadership at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) highlight the urgent need to step back and reassess national priorities.

Last week, an online media reported a group protest calling for the probe and prosecution of NNPCL’s former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari.

The coalition later made a U-turn and withdrew all allegations, saying it no longer wants Kyari investigated.

AEC, however, said it believes that this is a critical moment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, one that demands unwavering focus, strategic execution, and long-term vision.

It said, “As headlines once again turn to allegations and investigations involving leadership at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), there is an urgent need to step back and reassess national priorities.

“This is not the first time Nigeria has faced a wave of high-profile probes in the petroleum sector.

“From the widely publicised cases involving former Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke to the arrest of former NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu, Nigeria has, over the past two decades, launched numerous investigative efforts.

“Yet, despite the media attention, these efforts have done little to fundamentally shift sector performance, governance quality, or investor sentiment.”

Rather than engage in needless probes, the Council advised that there is a need to focus such energy on boosting oil production in line with the budget parameters.

It added, “Today, Nigeria’s production levels remain fragile, fluctuating between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day, well below both its 2 million bpd budget benchmark and OPEC quota.

“Meanwhile, the country’s four state-owned refineries—intended as a cornerstone of national energy security—have continued to underperform, despite years of rehabilitation attempts and expenditures exceeding ₦4tn.

“The challenge before Nigeria is not simply one of accountability, but of institutional delivery.

“At a time when global capital is becoming more selective, and the energy transition is reshaping upstream investment strategies, Nigeria cannot afford to be distracted by reactive cycles.

“The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is still in early stages, and its success hinges on stable leadership, clear policy direction, and results-driven reform.

“The AEC therefore urges a realignment of national attention toward outcomes that will tangibly benefit the Nigerian people.”

It called for reforms to boost oil output back above two million bpd to maximise fiscal resilience and foreign exchange earnings, completing refinery rehabilitation to reduce import dependency and reclaim value along the downstream chain, and restoring confidence among investors and international partners through regulatory consistency and institutional continuity.

It also added that there is a need to enhance transparency and governance without sacrificing operational momentum.

“This is not a dismissal of the need for oversight or reform. But the country must be cautious not to mistake movement for progress.

“A sustainable future for Nigeria’s energy sector will not be built in courtrooms—it will be built in control rooms, boardrooms, and drilling fields,” the statement added.

