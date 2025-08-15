Media Tasked On Promotion Of Cultural Value As Kings FM Begins Operation

Media practitioners in Nigeria have been tasked with the need to always uphold the principle of objectivity in their reportage.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, gave the charge during the inauguration of a privately-owned radio station, Kings FM 87.9, in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government area of Osun State.

Speaking at the event, Oba Olabomi implored the media outfit to uphold broadcasting ethics and prioritise the promotion of Yoruba culture and the pure use of the language.

The monarch called on the management of the newly inaugurated radio station to adhere strictly to National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) regulations and promote the Yoruba language and culture.

“I want to charge those who will be running it that the promotion of Yoruba culture is very key and our language, without any mixture, should be encouraged,” the monarch stated.

Oba Olabomi expressed delight at the establishment of the first radio station in Iragbiji, charging its workforce to uphold broadcasting ethics and prioritise the promotion of Yoruba culture and the pure use of the language.

Similarly, Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola, urged the station to focus on developmental news that promotes peace, technology, and agriculture while also working to preserve the Yoruba language, which he said is facing extinction.

Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, commended the initiative, describing it as a testament to the power of private enterprise in complementing governmental efforts towards community development and information dissemination. He urged the management to ensure full compliance with NBC guidelines.

The station’s Chief Executive Officer, Barrister Abimbola Amusan, and the CEO of Vesti fintech hub, Mr. Olusola Amusan, described the launch as the fulfilment of a decade-old vision. He assured that the station would operate ethically and fully comply with NBC standards when it commences full transmission in the coming weeks.

The event was seen as a milestone for Iragbiji, with traditional rulers and dignitaries noting its potential to strengthen cultural heritage, enhance communication, and foster unity within the community.