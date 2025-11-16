Media Remains Strong Pillars Of Democracy, Says Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has stated that the role of the media in society remains one of the strongest pillars of democracy.

He noted that journalists are the conscience of society, as the media informs, educates, and guides public opinion.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Retreat of the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel in Kaduna, Governor Yusuf, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government, Umar Faruk Ibrahim, emphasized that media practitioners remain a rallying point for any development initiatives.

He said, “In Kano, we continue to witness the positive impact of responsible journalism. Members of the media have reported extensively on the developmental achievements of our administration despite the challenging political environment. This is largely due to the robust relationship His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sustained with journalists.”

He explained that retreats such as this are vital not only for sharpening professional skills but also for strengthening the partnership between government and the media in the service of the people.

Governor Yusuf noted that, judging by the theme of the retreat — “Emerging Trends in Journalism: Impacts of AI, News Sources, and Digitally Driven Newsrooms in Modern Journalism; Tasks Ahead of Journalists” — he is firmly convinced that participants will return home better equipped to understand and adapt to emerging trends in their noble profession.

With other papers presented under sub-themes such as “Pressure Amidst Tight Deadlines: Psychiatric and Mental Health Precautions,” “The Defamatory Borderlines in Media Reports: A Legal Perspective,” and the lead paper delivered by Professor Sule Yau Sule titled “Fostering Cordial Relationships Between Journalists and Government,” Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that the entire retreat period in Kaduna was judiciously utilized.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to appreciate all journalists working tirelessly, especially members of the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel under the present leadership, for bringing credible information to the public. Your contributions to the development of our dear state are deeply valued.

“Let me remind you again that the present administration, under the leadership of the people’s Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, remains committed to transparency, openness, and accountability. We believe that a well-informed citizenry is the foundation of good governance. This is why the government has maintained an open-door policy with the media, ensuring that accurate information is readily available and that our developmental agenda is clearly communicated to the people.”