Media Professionals Defend INEC Boss

A group, Okun Media Professionals, has condemned the call for the removal of Professor Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman, attributed to Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Olugbemi Femi, the group described the call as “unfortunate and unacceptable”, saying it undermines INEC’s independence and the electoral process.

The group praised Prof. Amupitan’s commitment to transparency and fairness, saying he’s done an “excellent job” leading INEC.

The statement criticized Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar for whipping up sentiment capable of destabilizing the country, saying “the era of fanaticism and extremism is over in Nigeria”.

It advised the Sheikh to redirect his energy towards promoting peace and unity, emphasizing that competence and integrity should be the hallmark of appointments, not religious or tribal affiliations.

The group urged Nigerians to support Prof. Amupitan and INEC in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring credible elections.