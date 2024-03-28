Media Professionals Biggest Victims Of Fake News, Disinformation – FG

The Federal Government has said media professionals are the biggest victims of fake news and disinformation because they are at risk of losing public trust, confidence and credibility.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who spoke on Thursday when he received senior executives of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) on a courtesy visit to his office, stated that press freedom carry along with it the responsibility for the media to discharge its duty creditably, honestly, and transparently.

“You cannot report what is wrong and say you are doing press freedom. That is unacceptable,” Idris said in a statement by his special assistant (Media) Rabiu Ibrahim.

According to him, press freedom is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy, adding that the government fully recognise the importance of a vibrant media landscape in fostering democracy.

He said it is wrong to intentionally disseminate misinformation and inflammatory reports aimed at sowing discord and promoting anarchy within the society under the guise of press freedom.

“You cannot report issues with the intention to create disharmony and discontent that will ultimately lead to the breakdown of law and order for our citizens and say you are exercising press freedom,” he said.

Executive Director of the Centre Dr. Akin Akingbulu, commended the minister for changing the narratives of the ministry since assumption of office, which he said, have changed the information sector in Nigeria for positive developments.