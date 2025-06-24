Media Practitioner, Others Frown At Obsession With Certificates, Paper Qualifications

Share

The obsession for certificates and paper qualifications over capabilities and skills in the country has been challenged. This is as the Group Controller, Current and Public Affairs, TVC Communications Ltd, Mr Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also decried the undervalue of practical skills in Nigeria as against what he described as the growing youth population and persistent skills gap. This is part of the thrust of his paper delivered at a public lecture, with the theme:

“Technical Education and National Development: The Place of AI, Its Credibility, Trust, and Transparency,” organ- ised by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium of the college.

The lecture was organised in honour of Dr Omobayo Taofeek Raheem, the immediate past Director of the Centre for Information, Communication and Public Rela- tions (CICPR) and former Deputy Rector of the college.

In his lecture, Kolade-Otitoju, who was represented by the Managing Editor and CEO, Premium Eagle Media, an online platform, Mr Dotun Oladipupo, bemoaned the nation’s obsession for certificates over capabilities, saying: “In Nigeria, practical skills are undervalued.” He added: “We must begin to shift from paper qualifications to practical competencies.

“Technical education offers a viable alternative, equipping youths with the hands-on expertise that the economy desperately needs.” Kolade-Otitoju, however, underscored how internships, industry partnerships, and applied learning could close the unemployment gap while igniting innovation in sectors ranging from engineering to digital media.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to sign the bill abolishing the dichotomy between HND and BSc, and advocated increased funding for polytechnic education nationwide. Meanwhile, the Rector of YA- BATECH, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, in his welcome address, described the lecture as a tribute and a strategic forum.

He said: “We are gathered here today to celebrate a man of repute, and at the same time, reflect on a subject that is of immense importance to national development. “The future of education, especially technical education is inseparably linked to technology, and most notably, artificial intelligence.”

The Rector stressed that beyond policy and pedagogy, the event served as a forum to honour Dr Omobayo Raheem for his years of meritorious service to the college and his leadership at CICPR unit.

“This event is a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence, as Dr Raheem leaves a legacy of prin- cipled leadership and unwavering dedication in the college.”

He described him as a mentor, visionary, and bridge-builder, whose tenure strengthened the institution’s communication strategy and academic visibility. In his remarks, the Chairman of the lecture and Rector, Federal Polytechnic, IIaro, Dr Mukail Akinde, argued that technical education must evolve to include emerging technologies.

This is as he noted that “Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most revolutionary forces in mod- ern development and its integration into technical education enhances training quality and prepares students for high-demand roles in auto- mation, data science, and robotics.”

Akinde, who stressed that the ethical deployment of AI must be rooted in credibility, trust, and transparency, however cautioned against the unchecked spread of AI tools lacking the values. Thus, he called for interdisciplinary collaboration among developers, educators, and policymakers.

Akinde elaborated the need for the real-world use cases from intelligent tutoring systems and AI-powered coding assistants to virtual labs and automated assessment tools that demonstrate AI’s power to personalise learning and boost student performance in technical fields.

He, however, cautioned that without ethical safeguards, the technology could deepen inequalities or propagate bias, saying “it is not whether we use AI, but how responsibly we do so.

Share