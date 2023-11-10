Media Plays Critical Roles In Agricultural Biotechnology Advancement – NABDA Boss

The media has been described as a veritable tool in agricultural biotechnology advancement in Nigeria.

The Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha stated this over the weekend when he addressed participants at the 7th edition of the OFAB Media Award, organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in partnership with African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and others.

He said the annual OFAB Media Award was conceived to reward ” journalists who play critical roles in educating and strengthening public awareness of the importance of biotechnology in boosting food security”.

According to him, ” The media serves as the bridge that connects the advancements and breakthroughs in agricultural biotechnology to the broader public. Your work in translating complex scientific concepts into understandable narratives is invaluable.

” You inform, educate, and empower citizens to make informed decisions about the role of biotechnology in our lives. Your work contributes to fostering dialogue, promoting innovation, and advancing policies that support sustainable agriculture and food security.” Prof Mustapha said.

Also Speaking, Dr. Rose Gidado, Director, Department of Agriculture Biotechnology National Biotechnology Development Agency said that media professionals have been part of the successful journey towards achieving food security in Nigeria.

She noted that the media has helped in demystifying the myths that surrounded agricultural biotechnology and has constantly educated people, as well as guided them to make informed decisions on the new technological trends.

Gidado said, “The OFAB Media Award which is in its 7th edition, is a celebration of the remarkable efforts made by journalists and media professionals in informing, educating, and raising awareness about agricultural biotechnology.

” It is through the media storytelling that we are able to bridge the gap between the science of biotechnology and the broader public, helping them make informed decisions and understand the potential benefits it holds for our society.”