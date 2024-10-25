Media Platform Empowers Teachers With Skills For Inclusive Education

Share

Special Needs News (SNN), a media platform advocating for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), has called on stakeholders for continuous training of teachers, parents, counselors and other stakeholders on inclusive education.

It also provided training on how to support students with disabilities by equipping teachers, parents, social workers and other stakeholders with practical tools.

The Founder and Editor-inChief of SNN, Mrs Ladi PatrickOkwoli, made the call during a workshop organised in collaboration with Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop focused on raising awareness about inclusive education for PWDs within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Patrick-Okwoli emphasised the critical need for regular teacher training to cater to the unique needs of children with disabilities. She said that disability should not be viewed as a barrier to success, but as a challenge that can be overcome with the right support and resources. “Disability does not equal inability.

However, when schools fail to provide the necessary tools and aids, it can hinder these children’s potentials. “Teachers must be equipped with the skills and knowledge to foster an environment where every child, regardless of ability, can thrive,” she said.

She said that some topics, which include the use of Individualised Education Plans (IEPs), behaviour management techniques, and strategies for fostering engagement in mixed-ability classrooms, were covered during the empowerment.

Patrick-Okwoli expressed concern about the lack of a standardised approach to special education in many Nigerian schools. “It is disheartening to see that most schools in Nigeria, including those in Abuja, do not have a concrete plan for students with special needs.

“Many rely on generic timetables, but that is not enough. “Without a well-structured, modified curriculum, how can we ensure that children with disabilities have the same opportunities to succeed?,” she asked.

Building on the success of this workshop, Patrick-Okwoli said that SNN planned to extend similar training programmes to schools across the six area councils in the nation’s capital.

Accordimg to her, these efforts are expected to bridge the gap in special education and ensure that teachers, parents and communities are better equipped to support children with exceptional needs.

She said that the initiative could have a far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s educational system, as it aaimed to close the current gap in special education, thereby fostering a more inclusive society for all children.

Mr Isacc Bamidele, a Certified Autism Specialist and Behavioral Therapist, underscored the importance of adhering to the core principles of special education.

