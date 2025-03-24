Media Personality Ifetayo Awarded Doctorate By Myles Leadership University

Share

Renowned Nigerian public relations expert Adeniyi Ifetayo, President of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria, has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Media and Communication degree by Myles Leadership University (MLU) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to academia and the media industry.

The conferment ceremony, held in Ghana on March 20, celebrated Ifetayo’s scholarly dedication and impactful research in media and communication studies.

Ifetayo’s doctoral journey, supervised by MLU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ravi Acharya, culminated in a thesis that advanced critical discourse in media studies.

The degree, certified under credential number MLUNI/2023/PRT/0006, was unanimously approved by the university’s Board of Trustees, Council, and Senate, affirming his fulfillment of rigorous academic requirements.

The certificate, bearing the institution’s official seal, was signed by MLU Registrar Dr. Nana Arnold. In his acceptance speech, Ifetayo emphasized his commitment to driving societal change through education.

