Media Partnership Crucial For National Security – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has emphasised the importance of collaboration with the media in enhancing national security.

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, who paid a courtesy visit to the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Air Commodore Ejodame commended journalists for their critical role in shaping public perception and fostering national unity, stressing that their work is integral to maintaining peace and stability across the country.

He likened the relationship between the Air Force and the media to a marriage built on trust, mutual respect, and open communication—values he said are vital for strengthening collaboration and ensuring accurate reporting on national security matters.

“When you call yourselves frontline workers, that is exactly how we see you in the Air Force. We operate in different spaces, but both of us deal with information that can save lives,” he said.

“Our relationship with the media is like a marriage; there must be trust, honesty, and understanding. Some conversations belong in the public domain, while others require discretion.”

The NAF spokesperson explained that information management during military operations must be handled with care, as the release of certain details could jeopardise missions or endanger personnel.

“In military operations, information is intelligence. A simple statistic like casualty figures or troop movements can compromise operations if mishandled,” he cautioned.

“When we decline to provide certain details, it is not secrecy or arrogance; it’s often a matter of protecting lives.”

He noted that in the era of fake news and social media misinformation, journalists have an even greater responsibility to verify and contextualise reports related to national security.

According to him, premature or inaccurate publications can inadvertently serve the interests of insurgents or other hostile groups.

He therefore urged the media to always consider the national interest and the safety of security personnel when reporting sensitive issues

The NAF spokesman also highlighted that the Air Force is evolving into a smarter and more people-focused force, prioritising precision, intelligence, and the protection of civilians in all its operations.

“The Nigerian Air Force is not just about bombs and bullets. We are developing an Air Force that deploys smarter air power technology-driven, precise, and sensitive to civilian safety,” he explained.

“We look forward to working closely with the NUJ to build capacity in responsible reporting and strengthen understanding between the military and the media,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the NUJ FCT Chairman, Ms Grace Ike, commended the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and recent successes in national security operations.

She reaffirmed the union’s commitment to objective and responsible journalism in the interest of national unity and development.

The courtesy visit provided an opportunity for both parties to explore areas of collaboration, particularly in the fight against misinformation and the promotion of credible, fact-based journalism.

The Chairman noted that the visit was aimed at strengthening the partnership between the media and the Nigerian Air Force, particularly in the areas of information management, countering fake news, and public enlightenment on security issues.

“The Nigerian Air Force has continued to play a vital role in ensuring national security and unity. As journalists, we understand the importance of responsible reporting, especially in times of conflict and insecurity.

“We believe that open communication between the military and the media is key to building public trust and combating misinformation,” She said.

She expressed the union’s readiness to collaborate with the Air Force on media training, capacity building, and corporate social responsibility initiatives, adding that such a partnership would enhance professionalism and mutual understanding.

The NUJ Chairman also congratulated the Nigerian Air Force Football Team for their victory in the just concluded NUJ FCT Football Tournament, saying that victory was a reflection of discipline, teamwork, and excellence qualities that mirror the values of the Nigerian Air Force.