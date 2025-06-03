Media Parley: Leave PDP Alone…, CP-PDP Tells Wike

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop attacking the PDP and instead focus on his responsibilities and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration he now supports.

In a statement signed by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group stated that Wike is no longer a member of the PDP and should therefore desist from using his media engagements to castigate the party.

“Wike’s constant outbursts, insults on party leaders, and recent declaration to ‘pull out of all agreements’ and ‘to fight’ in the PDP underscores a complete rejection of the letters and spirit of the PDP’s Code of Conduct—actions only befitting of a non-member,” the statement read.

CP-PDP emphasized that legitimate membership of any political party requires uncompromising subscription and loyalty to its constitution and values.

According to the group, Wike ceased to be a PDP member the moment he aligned with another party.

Citing Section 10(6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), the group stressed:

“For emphasis, Section 10(6) of the PDP Constitution unambiguously dictates that ‘no member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government’. By publicly supporting the APC and declaring his intention to work for its victory in the 2026 FCT Council Election and the 2027 Presidential Election, the FCT Minister has effectively renounced and terminated his membership of the PDP.”

The group said Wike’s frequent use of media parleys to attack PDP leaders was overheating the polity and generating unnecessary tension. It warned that no one has a monopoly on media outbursts.

The CP-PDP also reiterated its challenge to Wike to hold a live media public hearing where Nigerians can directly question him on allegations of corruption, mismanagement of public funds, land grabbing, racketeering, vindictive property demolitions, and the imposition of heavy tariffs, levies, and fees on FCT residents and businesses over the past two years.

The group urged the minister to concentrate on delivering good governance in the FCT rather than using public platforms to wage political battles against a party he no longer belongs to.

