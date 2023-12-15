Media Must Remain in Vanguard of Tracking Budgetary Process

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ali Muhammad Ali, says the media must spearhead the tracking of the country’s budgetary process to ensure that Nigerians get the actual value allocated in fiscal proposals.

Ali made this submission on Wednesday in his goodwill message at the opening of a 2-day capacity building for journalists, orgainsed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Premium Times Academy in Abuja.

The event is tagged “Training on Governance and Policy Reporting.’’ According to Ali, the media has a critical role to play in promoting accountability and transparency in the conduct of government business. He said the role of the mass media was so crucial that the Nigerian Constitution made a provision for its preservation.

“To ordinary Nigerians who today listen to the radio, watch the television, read the newspapers and of course surf the information super- highway, they are interfacing with various manifestations of the mass media in their daily lives.